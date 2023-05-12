Keyless named in 2023 CyberTech 100 list

Keyless recognized as a top company in the prestigious CyberTech 100 annual list for its privacy-preserving biometric authentication technology

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless Technologies , the leaders in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, has been recognized as one of the Global CyberTech100 innovative companies of 2023.

The CyberTech100 is a prestigious annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies helping the financial services sector strengthen their resilience against threats.

"We're extremely proud to be named in this year's list. It's a testament to the growing demand for new technologies that can actively deter fraud and help banks enhance their security and compliance postures without disrupting the customer experience" said Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and chief executive officer at Keyless.

Keyless solutions enable banks and financial institutions to strongly authenticate customers with a single look into the camera, helping to eradicate friction during payment authentication while also enhancing security. Its patented biometric authentication software is also the first to leverage privacy-preserving cryptography to protect biometric data against privacy and security threats, helping banks to meet evolving privacy compliance requirements.

"With fraud becoming more scalable and affordable, banks are experiencing surging levels of phishing and social engineering attacks aimed at compromising weak authentication credentials such as OTPs and passwords," Carmignani explained.

"Yet despite being aware of the risks, many banks are still using OTPs to authenticate customers. Our solutions enable banks to fight back against attacks stemming from compromised credentials by instead authenticating customers using facial recognition and device verification checks. This end result is a fast, frictionless authentication experience for consumers that is resistant to phishing attacks."

The full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download at: www.CyberTech100.com

About Keyless

Keyless is a passwordless authentication company pioneering privacy-preserving biometric solutions for workforce and consumer authentication. Keyless was founded by leading security and privacy experts, and its patented technology is the first to use privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) for biometric authentication and identity management. Keyless delivers frictionless authentication experiences that eliminate account takeover (ATO) fraud, enhance security, and make it easy to comply with evolving regulations such as GDPR and PSD2.

