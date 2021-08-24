Keyless becomes world's first vendor to achieve both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 Certification

Dual certification validates Keyless' drive to ensure enhanced privacy and security whilst smoothing the online user experience

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless Technologies, the privacy-preserving, identity company, today announced FIDO2 Certification for its proprietary biometrics technology. This comes just months after Keyless became one of only seven providers globally to receive FIDO Biometrics Certification, validating that Keyless' facial recognition technology meets industry standards for user verification and spoofing detection accuracy. Achieving certification in both Biometrics and FIDO2, confirms that Keyless' biometric authentication software meets the highest global standards for authentication and makes Keyless unique in a market which is demanding ever more security, privacy and crucially interoperability, all whilst simplifying and enhancing user experience.

The Keyless biometrics platform enables organizations to deploy passwordless and multi-factor authentication solutions. The platform eliminates the need to store and manage sensitive information, enabling organizations to protect their users with one, simple action, via a quick, intuitive user experience. The technology combines multi-modal biometrics with advanced cryptography, leveraging a distributed cloud architecture. Due to the way Keyless leverages these technologies, privacy is preserved for the user and regulatory requirements, such as GDPR and PSD2 are not just met, but exceeded. This has a meaningful impact not just for employees, but for organizations relying on strong customer authentication in areas such as mobile banking and payments.

Also, there is no need to rely on the device hardware or operating system, which means organizations can innovate and deploy their applications and services faster, regardless of which devices their employees use - for example replacing hardware tokens and instead using mobile phones as security keys.

"In today's digital world, the average person needs to remember more than 100 passwords so it's no wonder that Verizon attributes 84% of security breaches to compromised passwords. Organizations are now working to adopt zero-trust, identity-first security to protect their users and our mission at Keyless is to make accessing digital services seamless, safe and private from any device. Achieving these two certifications from The FIDO Alliance is a crucial step on that journey and we're proud to be the first to bring the next generation of biometric authentication to the market," said Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-Founder at Keyless.

Keyless is integrating the FIDO2 certified technology into both its workforce and consumer offerings, enabling organizations to choose whether to use FIDO2 when implementing Keyless for employees or consumers.

