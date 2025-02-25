Kerry Establishes Local Manufacturing Partnership for Taste Solutions in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, has partnered with Far Eastern Impex (FEI) to open the first international production operation for flavourings in Pakistan. The manufacturing facility, built to world-class standards and Kerry specifications, will commence production immediately, servicing PepsiCo, a global snacks manufacturer.

Ribbon cutting ceremony marking manufacturing partnership between Kerry and FEI with Irish Ambassador to Pakistan Mary O'Neill (fourth from left), U.S. Consul General Karachi Scott Urbom (fifth from left), and leaders from Kerry, PepsiCo and FEI.

To mark this milestone, Kerry hosted an inauguration at the FEI Factory in Malir, Karachi, with representatives including Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan Her Excellency Mary O'Neill; U.S. Consul General Karachi Scott Urbom; President & GM MENAPAK Foods PepsiCo Ahmed El Sheikh; President & CEO Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) Peter Dillane; CEO PepsiCo Pakistan & Afghanistan Mohammad Khosa; VP & Chief Procurement Officer PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia (AMESA) Nabil Sousou; CEO FEI Abeezar Poonawala, and COO FEI Aman Poonawala.

This partnership enables Kerry to support the thriving Pakistani consumer food market with the production of taste solutions for global and domestic food manufacturers, tailored to local preferences.

In localising production through FEI's advanced manufacturing facility, Kerry is setting an industry benchmark, signalling the development of local capability, and ensuring a faster go-to-market process, with a "Made in Pakistan" designation that appeals to manufacturers and consumers.

"We are excited to develop our expertise and capabilities in Pakistan, a dynamic and rapidly growing food market," said Peter Dillane, President and CEO of Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. "Through our partnership with FEI, we are offering customers, including PepsiCo, a local manufacturing footprint, reducing lead times, and enabling innovation tailored to local tastes. This investment underscores our commitment to nurturing local suppliers, growing local talent, and supporting the evolving food industry in Pakistan."

With the sixth largest population in the world and rapid urbanisation, Pakistan's demand for high quality food products continues to rise. The country's food industry is expected to grow by over 7% annually between 2025-2030.1

Peter Dillane continued, "This expansion represents a game-changing move for Pakistan's food industry, positioning Kerry as the first global flavour house to produce in the country. Through this initiative, Kerry aims to enhance local supply chains, foster innovation, and drive long-term economic growth in Pakistan's booming food sector."

ABOUT FAR EASTERN IMPEX

Far Eastern Impex is a leading supplier of ingredients, processing, and packaging solutions for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics industries. With a legacy of 65 years built on trust, excellence, and strong partnerships, we collaborate with our customers to trade and manufacture high-quality products tailored to their needs. Our development capabilities, global partnerships, and commitment to innovation enable us to offer differentiated solutions that drive efficiency, quality, and sustainability. At Far Eastern Impex, we strive to deliver excellence through technology, superior service, and an unwavering dedication to industry advancements. For more information, visit www.fei.com.pk

