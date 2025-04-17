Keratin Products Market to Reach $3.67 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness of hair health, demand for hair & skin care products, and acceptance of keratin-based treatments are the main factors propelling the growth of the global market for keratin products. Shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks are essential categories. The market is dominated by North America and Europe, however, Asia-Pacific has significant potential for growth rising consumer expenditure on high-end hair care products.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Keratin Products Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the keratin products market was valued at $1,776.2 million in 2023. With a projected CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2035, the market is expected to reach $3,679.2 million by the end of 2035. The beauty and personal care industry has witnessed a notable shift in consumer preferences toward natural and sustainable products.

Prime determinants of growth

The keratin products market is expanding significantly on a global scale due to rise in consumer awareness of the importance of healthy skin and hair. The naturally occurring protein keratin, which is present in skin, hair, and nails, is frequently utilized in hair care products to restore damaged hair, reduce frizz, and improve shine & smoothness. The market is growing as a result of consumers' increase in desire for shampoos, conditioners, serums, and hair masks made of keratin. The demand for products is also being driven by the increase in salon services such as keratin hair smoothing and straightening.

The market is presently dominated by North America and Europe due to the availability of innovative products and significant consumer expenditure on high-end hair care products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly as a result of growing urban populations, rising disposable incomes, and growing beauty consciousness. Japan, China, and India are becoming important keratin product markets.

The e-commerce industry is contributing significantly to increased sales by providing a large selection of keratin-based products to customers globally. In addition, the increasing impact of beauty influences and social media is promoting product uptake and raising awareness. In the upcoming years, the market for keratin products is anticipated to grow gradually due to ongoing product advancements and growing desire for natural and organic formulations.

Report Overview:

The keratin products market is analyzed on the basis of product type, application, form, and region. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into hydrolyzed keratin, oxidized keratin, keratins (IFP: Intermediate Filament Proteins), and wool keratin. On the basis of application, it is divided into hair beauty salon, skin cream, nutraceutical, pet care & supplement, medical, active pharmaceutical ingredient, and others. On the basis of form, it is divided into powder, liquid, and tablet.

Region-wise, the Keratin Products Market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the hydrolyzed keratin segment dominated the global keratin products market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the hair beauty salon segment dominated the global keratin products market in 2023, due to a variety of services for hair styling, haircuts, coloring, and other beauty treatments provided by the hair salon facilities.

By form, the powder segment dominated the global keratin products market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.77 billion Market Size in 2034 $3.68 billion CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 259 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Form, and Region Target Regions/Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA) Drivers Change in lifestyle

Professional Salon Treatments and Innovations in Formulations

Shift Toward Natural and Sustainable Beauty Solutions Opportunities Rise in product diversification Restraints Formulation Challenges and Ingredient Sourcing

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Concerns

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

The demand for professional hair care treatments, increased consumer awareness of the health of their skin & hair, and developing trends toward natural and organic cosmetics are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market for keratin products. Urban population get attracted to keratin-based shampoos, conditioners, and hair treatments as they want their hair to be manageable, frizz-free, and smooth. Higher spending on high-end hair care products is also a result of shifting lifestyles and growing disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies. Market expansion is further aided by the expansion of spas and beauty centers that provide keratin treatments.

The development of novel keratin formulations, including sulfate-free and organic varieties, to satisfy customer demands for clean beauty is one of the market's opportunities. Expanding e-commerce platforms allows firms to access a larger audience globally by increasing the reach and visibility of keratin-based products. The growing market for individualized hair care products offers manufacturers an outstanding opportunity to launch products that are customized for particular hair types and concerns. New opportunities for market participants are also created by consumers' growing preference for vegan and cruelty-free keratin compositions. It is anticipated that the global market for keratin products will continue to increase as knowledge of hair care products rises.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

High production costs, a shortage of natural keratin sources, and worries over the use of harsh chemicals in formulations are some of the concerns impacting the market for keratin products. It is costly and labor-intensive to extract keratin from natural sources such as wool, feathers, and horns, which raises product prices and restricts market penetration in areas where consumers are price-sensitive. Furthermore, formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals are used in a lot of keratin treatments, which concerns consumers and authorities about safety.

The growing competition from substitute hair care treatments that provide similar benefits at lower costs is an additional challenge. Manufacturers concentrate on developing novel and economical extraction methods, such as using plant-based keratin, which will reduce the reliance on supplies produced from animals and save manufacturing costs to overcome these obstacles. The industry is also shifting

toward organic and formaldehyde-free formulas to satisfy the increased demand from consumers for safer and more sustainable products. Emphasis is also being placed on labeling clarity and regulatory compliance to increase consumer trust. In addition, manufacturers increase their market share by entering emerging countries with reasonably priced product lines and raising knowledge of the advantages of keratin-based therapies.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe lead the global market for keratin products due to increased awareness, sophisticated hair care trends, and substantial disposable income. However, there are notable regional variances in this industry. Increased demand for high-end hair treatments, and growing inclination for keratin products free of formaldehyde. The U.S. leads the North American market due to its robust salon sector. Europe comes in second, with nations such as Germany, France, and the UK making major contributions due to the increased demand for professional hair care products and the growing preference for natural and organic components. Further propelling the trend toward safer and more sustainable keratin formulations are strict laws governing hazardous ingredients used in cosmetics.

The fastest-growing market is Asia-Pacific, driven by growing salon industries in nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, as well as increased disposable income and beauty consciousness. Urbanization and the impact of international beauty trends are the main causes of the region's rising demand for keratin-infused shampoos, conditioners, and treatments. Keratin-based hair care products are becoming more innovative in South Korea, a country renowned for its sophisticated cosmetics industry. The Indian market is developing due to the growing middle class and the growing influence of foreign companies that provide reasonably priced keratin options.

Brazil leads Latin America in terms of development potential due to its established hair care culture and significant demand for smoothing treatments. Brazilian keratin treatments are still quite popular around the world, and local companies continue to develop new, creative formulae to meet demand. The region's market is expanding due to the existence of several domestic competitors and the growing availability of hair care products loaded with keratin.

The growing demand for premium hair care products among urban consumers is propelling the Middle East and Africa to become emergent markets. A growing professional salon sector and the existence of global brands are driving the high demand in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. However, the market for high-end keratin treatments is still constrained by affordability. South Africa is also gradually growing with more people choosing keratin-infused products to treat frizz and hair damage. As a result, emerging areas present substantial growth prospects, even if developed nations continue to dominate due to customer preferences for premium keratin treatments. Manufacturing companies hoping to gain market share in various locations will need to implement expansion strategies that prioritize cost, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Key Players: -

Product innovation and sustainability initiatives are key strategies in the keratin products market from 2021–2024. For example, Croda International Plc announced to opening of a greenfield site in GuangZhou, China, that will become its new multi-purpose production facility for fragrances and beauty active ingredients in China.

UMP Keraglow

Sigma Aldrich

Tri K Industries

Sia Fluffy Unlimited

Keraplast Technologies, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Greentech Biochemicals Co., Limited

BASF SE

Active Concepts, LLC

BioOrganic Concepts

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global keratin products market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025 , TRI-K Industries opened a state-of-the-art protein production plant in Derry, NH , expanding its capacity for proteins, peptides, and specialty actives. This facility enhances the company's R&D capabilities, ensuring sustainable and innovative beauty solutions. By maintaining US-based manufacturing, TRI-K strengthens supply chain reliability while offering high-priority ingredients such as natural peptides and modern preservatives.

, TRI-K Industries opened a state-of-the-art protein production plant in , expanding its capacity for proteins, peptides, and specialty actives. This facility enhances the company's R&D capabilities, ensuring sustainable and innovative beauty solutions. By maintaining US-based manufacturing, TRI-K strengthens supply chain reliability while offering high-priority ingredients such as natural peptides and modern preservatives. In March 2023 , BASF Personal Care introduced Kerasylium™, a plant-based alternative to animal-derived keratin, at in-cosmetics Global. This innovation offers advanced hair repair and strengthening benefits using botanical ingredients.

, BASF Personal Care introduced Kerasylium™, a plant-based alternative to animal-derived keratin, at in-cosmetics Global. This innovation offers advanced hair repair and strengthening benefits using botanical ingredients. In May 2023 , Active Concepts, LLC partnered with Meiyume through the new joint venture of Active Innovation to provide brand builders with individualized services, from creating and owning their intellectual property to fast-tracking products into the marketplace, through the execution of a full-service turnkey model.

