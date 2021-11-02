Kent, Taylor Woodrow and BGen to collaborate on UK Energy Transition Initiatives

- Collaboration delivers an integrated solution for execution across a range of Energy Transition sectors including CCUS, Hydrogen, Low Carbon Fuel facilities and associated infrastructure in UK market

- Brings together partners with expertise in low carbon engineering and major project execution in complex environments across multiple sectors

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent, Taylor Woodrow and BGen have signed a memorandum of understanding which enables collaboration on UK Energy Transition projects.

Under the terms of the agreement, all parties will bring together their combined capabilities and many years of experience in the Energy Services, Installation and Construction sectors to create a team to meet the needs of the UK's Energy Transition.

Kent is an integrated energy services company providing expertise across the full energy lifecycle from design and engineering, through construction, start up and into asset maintenance. Taylor Woodrow is a civil engineering specialist delivering complex, multidisciplinary projects across the energy and transportation sectors. BGen is a mechanical, electrical and instrumentation specialist delivering projects at all phases of asset lifecycle from design through installation, testing and commissioning.

The collaboration creates a multi skilled combined offering, with the expertise and delivery capacity to support the UK's future low carbon ambitions.

Clients in the UK energy transition space will now be able to come to an experienced team who can deliver end to end services from design and engineering through to project execution, commissioning, and operation.

John Gilley, Chief Executive Officer, Kent, said:

"The announcement of our alliance demonstrates Kent, Taylor Woodrow and BGen's individual commitment to support the creation of a more sustainable energy future in the UK. We're delighted to combine our capabilities and expertise to support our client's in the UK market and ultimately meet the UK's Low Carbon Transition Plan".

For more information, visit: www.kentplc.com, www.taylorwoodrow.com, www.b-gen.co.uk

About Kent

Kent is a privately-owned international integrated energy services partner backed by Bluewater. Founded in 1919 as a small family business in Ireland, Kent is now a 10,000-strong client-centric global business. It delivers sustainable and innovative engineering services and project delivery solutions for the oil and gas, industrial, renewables and low carbon industries.

About Taylor Woodrow

Taylor Woodrow is the Civil Engineering division of VINCI Construction UK which forms part of VINCI, a world leader in concessions and construction. The VINCI name symbolises the best in innovation, creativity and technological mastery, befitting for a Group that harnesses a culture of innovation to deliver technical expertise in tackling the most complex of projects.

Working across the rail, highways and energy sectors, Taylor Woodrow delivers complex infrastructure projects that change the face of society.

Sustainability is at the heart of our approach and our projects are delivered through the collaboration and innovation of excellent people who care.

About BGen

For over 100 years, we've applied the best of engineering and technology to help us solve complex challenges. We do this for clients in a wide range of disciplines and sectors, both at home and around the world.

Today, we're pushing established boundaries – searching for new, exciting and sustainable ways to solve the engineering challenges of the modern world. We call this approach: next generation engineering.

SOURCE Kent PLC