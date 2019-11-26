Kennet Partners Adds Two New Executives to Its London Team

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennet Partners, the technology growth equity investor, has announced that it has appointed Jonathan Hewitson as Finance Director and Huan Jing Gan as a Director in the investment team.

Jonathan joins Kennet from Manzanita Capital, where he was Finance Director. Previously, he worked within the structuring & tax team at J Rothschild Capital Management, and at PWC where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant and worked within the Private Equity M&A tax team. Jonathan holds a BA (Hons) in Business Management from Newcastle University.

Huan Jing Gan ("Jing") joins Kennet from Kinnevik, where she was an Investment Professional in the Venture & Growth Investments team. Previously, she worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs within the London Telecom, Media & Technology team. Jing holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Business Management from Kings College London.

Michael Elias, Managing Director at Kennet, said: "We are thrilled to have Jonathan and Jing join our London-based investment group. With significant new capital for investment in Europe and the US, we will benefit from the experience that they both bring to our team."

About Kennet Partners

Kennet is a leading international growth equity firm that invests in high-growth companies in Europe and North America. With offices in London and Silicon Valley, the firm supports entrepreneurial technology businesses with expansion capital to accelerate growth and build exceptional shareholder value. Kennet is an experienced investor with approximately $900 million in funds under management. For more information: www.kennet.com.

Kennet Partners Limited is authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority.

SOURCE Kennet Partners Ltd