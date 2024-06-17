Kempinski Hotels: Rejuvenating Escapes in Istria or a Luxury Adventure in Croatia

Luxury Meets Adventure: A Croatian Family Escape

LONDON , June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempinski Hotel Adriatic, Croatia's first 5-star spa resort, offers the perfect family getaway. Located in picturesque Istria, this luxurious resort provides world-class amenities and activities for all ages. The Kid's Club keeps younger guests entertained with arts and crafts, games, and outdoor adventures. There's also a playground and children's pool on-site. Venture beyond the resort to the Dinopark Funtana with life-size dinosaur replicas, or Istralandia Aquapark, Croatia's largest waterpark full of thrilling slides and rides.

Sports fans can enjoy the resort's four grass tennis courts with professional coaching available. After some family competition, relax at the private beach which offers opportunities for jet skiing, paddleboarding, and diving in the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea. In the evenings, indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Carolea Spa featuring local botanicals.

Exquisite dining showcases fresh Istrian and Mediterranean cuisine. The spacious Family Suites provide the perfect respite with separate living areas and children's amenities. This summer, Kempinski Hotel Adriatic promises luxury and adventure - from splashing in waterparks to exploring dinosaur exhibits to reconnecting while soaking up the stunning Adriatic scenery. An elegant escape awaits for families of all ages.

Rates from £945 per night: https://www.kempinski.com/en/hotel-adriatic

Embark on a wellness journey through time at Kempinski Palace Portorož

Nestled in Portoroz's picturesque Istrian region, Kempinski Palace Portorož offers a journey of self-discovery and renewal through ancient treatments. Dating back to 1910, this iconic hotel seamlessly blends rich history and contemporary comforts with idyllic views over the Adriatic Sea.

Benedictine Monks first used seawater and salt for treatments in Portoroz back in the 15th century. Today, the Kempinski Palace Rose Spa continues this legacy with a choice of Ayurvedic and Shirodhara treatments that restore vitality and a hammam experience that involves full-body cleansing rituals rich in history and culture. The Rose Spa also features global traditions such as Gua Sha facials, and mindfulness-infused yoga sessions.

Celebrating local produce, the spa uses Lisjak Cosmetic products made from locally sourced olive oil, enhancing holistic well-being. Guests can try the new signature spa ritual Istrian SensEscape, combining facial massage techniques to revitalize the skin, using Bonistria essential oils and hydrolats from the local region.

For relaxation or rejuvenation, guests are invited to discover the transformative power of ancient wellness at Kempinski Palace Portorož.

Rates from £311 per night: https://www.kempinski.com/en/palace-portoroz/overview/offers/spa-pamper