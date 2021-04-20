Kemp Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Kemp was nominated to MISA for integrating its LoadMaster load balancer with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. By using Kemp LoadMaster for Azure AD , users can now benefit from Azure AD as a single identity provider and easily secure access for both cloud and on-premise applications via single-sign-on.

"There is no silver bullet for cybersecurity in today's IT environment. Facing the ever-changing threat landscape, cooperation and joint efforts are an absolute must. We are glad to join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association as it signifies our commitment to enhancing protection of our joint customers," says Kurt Jung, Senior Product Strategy Manager at Kemp.

When many organizations have internally hosted cloud or on-premises applications, their priority is also to ensure secure remote access and prevent unauthorized requests to these. While cloud applications usually offer a native support for Azure AD, legacy apps might be harder to protect.

With Azure AD integration, administrators can leverage the pre-authentication features on LoadMaster to protect and manage access to these business-critical legacy applications. As a result, legacy applications are accessible via single-sign-on alongside all the other organisation applications.

"Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association integrate their security solutions with Microsoft's to gain more signal, increase visibility and better protect against threats. By extending Microsoft's security capabilities across the ecosystem we help our shared customers to succeed," says Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security.

