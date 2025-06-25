Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo to Hold Japanese Cultural Experience Workshops Starting in July

- Offering Guests Enjoyable Stays with Japanese Culture and Seasonal Festival -- Themed Art Experiences Such as Fireworks and Chrysanthemum Festival Known as Choyo-no-Sekku -

TOKYO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. will hold regular cultural experience workshops "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery," at the hotel starting in July 2025. Taught by Japanese artists at the Art Lobby on the 3rd floor of the Main Building, these hands-on workshops, varying from month to month, invite participants to create their own artwork based on Japanese culture and seasonal motifs.

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.com/offers/journey_into_japan.html

Through these workshops at the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, which aims to further strengthen its promotion of Japanese culture, visitors can enjoy the evolving modern art scene influenced by the unique nature of Japan's four seasons and traditions.

- Dates: Starting in July 2025 (1-2 sessions per month)

- Venue: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (3F Art Lobby, Main Tower)

- Description: Visitors can learn about the Japanese seasonal motifs through a variety of cultural artworks.

- Lecturers: Experts and artists from various fields

- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Details are on the website)

- Fee: Varies per experience. Hotel guests enjoy 50% off of the price.

*Reservations are not required, but the event has limited seats.

*Participants must be elementary school age and over.

*Payment will be accepted at the Lobby Gallery on the day of the event.

*There is no need to bring specific materials to the event.

About "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery":

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202506180741-O1-9M63t783.pdf

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202506180741-O2-0f5056s9.pdf