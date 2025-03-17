SHANGHAI, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics' DINERBOT T10 has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, recognizing its excellence in intelligent service robotics with innovative design and enhanced functionality. A symbol of design excellence for over 70 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH.

KEENON Robotics’ DINERBOT T10 Wins the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025

Selected from nearly 11,000 submissions from 66 countries, the T10 stood out for its industry-leading bio-inspired dynamics interaction and AI-powered delivery service. It seamlessly integrates voice, touch, and vision to create a dynamic and intuitive service experience. A touch on its head accessory activates responsive head movement and voice, while its AI Tray Detection ensures seamless item pickup by detecting retrieval and advancing automatically.

Designed for narrow-space navigation (59 cm) and precise obstacle avoidance, the T10 features an advanced sensor fusion system with four stereo vision sensors and LiDAR for safe, autonomous operation. Optimized for food and beverage auto-serving in tight spaces, it features a 23.8-inch high-resolution screen that enhances both self-pickup guidance and advertising, making it ideal for restaurants, hotels, retail, and more. A selection of head accessories provides customization options to align with different branding needs. Since its launch, the T10 has been widely adopted across over 60 countries and regions, including Germany, France, the United States, Turkey, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, helping businesses streamline operations and elevate service efficiency.

This award reaffirms KEENON Robotics' commitment to developing intelligent, human-centric robots that seamlessly integrate into modern service environments. By combining exceptional design with advanced technology, KEENON continues to create solutions that drive efficiency, engagement, and operational excellence across industries.

More details about the DINERBOT T10 can be found on the iF DESIGN AWARD website at https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/keenon-dinerbot-t10/676227 or the KEENON website at www.keenon.com/en/product/T10/index.html.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641852/KEENON_Robotics__DINERBOT_T10_Wins_iF_DESIGN_AWARD_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641853/KEENON_Robotics_Logo.jpg