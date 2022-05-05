Kbrw is bolstering its international strategy by appointing Bob Skeens as International Sales Director and Jas Sandhu as Growth and Alliances Director

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high performance OMS publisher Kbrw announces the appointment of Bob Skeens as International Sales Director and Jas Sandhu as Growth and Alliances Director. Their primary focus will be on expediting Kbrw's expansion in the UK and the rest of Europe while creating synergies with Kbrw France.

Two new experts to support Kbrw's international growth

After more than six years as Director of Business Development at Salesforce, Bob Skeens moved to Commerce Hub in 2017 before joining the Capgemini sales team as Director of Business Development in 2018.

Building on his experience in business software sales in the e-commerce sector, Bob Skeens has taken on the role of International Sales Director at Kbrw, where he will oversee the structuring and development of the entire Kbrw sales division in the UK.

"I'm delighted to be joining Kbrw and bringing my expertise to the table. The road map for the coming months will entail expediting Kbrw's international growth and helping our UK customers deploy their supply chains using highly effective software," explains Bob Skeens, International Sales Director at Kbrw.

Building on his experience as a technical developer, Jas Sandhu has spent the last 12 years helping sales and distribution businesses open new market opportunities and improve their performance.

After working as a Client Solution Manager for companies such as Tryzens, Esquetrian, Astound Commerce, Fluent Commerce and Krish Technolabs, Jas Sandhu joined Kbrw in 2021 as Growth and Alliances Director. His expertise in the international market is a real asset for Kbrw's international expansion.

Becoming the European leader in OMS

The e-commerce boom means that if a business wants to stay competitive, it needs to strengthen its digital presence, improve the flow of its customer path and strengthen its omnichannel strategy.

The OMS (Order Management System) market has seen significant developments, with historic big hitters proving unable to navigate the move towards cloud computing, a segment in which Kbrw is positioning itself.

That is why Kbrw wants to offer big companies high performance and flexible software that provides tools tailored to their needs and can be perfectly integrated into their information systems.

The UK market is key to Kbrw's international development strategy and to tackling these concerns. Appointing Bob Skeens and Jas Sandhu will bolster Kbrw's ambitions by developing a UK office that can meet the specific needs and challenges of UK-based businesses.

"We are delighted that Bob Skeens and Jas Sandhu will be furthering our international development ambitions and reinforcing our Kbrw teams in the UK. The UK may be a very dynamic market, but our ambition in the short to medium term is to lead the OMS market for large companies. With that in mind, Bob and Jas's experience represents a real asset and will guarantee our sustained and structured growth, so we can continue creating value for our customers," underlines Philippe Romano, CEO and founder of Kbrw.

About Kbrw

Kbrw is a SaaS and cloud-native software publisher that helps businesses unify their omnichannel campaigns, organise their critical business processes and ensure end-to-end order fulfilment so they can better deliver on their customer promises. Our key solutions, such as our Order Management Systems, our Warehouse Management Systems and our dedicated B2B solutions, occupy a unique position in the market by bringing together full functional coverage, providing superior configurability, and guaranteeing seamless integration and fast deployment. Having rolled out solutions in over 100 countries, we are actively participating in the digital transformation of customers of all sizes and in multiple sectors.

