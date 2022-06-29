Kbrw enters into a strategic partnership with commercetools, the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce

PARIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kbrw, a software publisher specialising in supply chain control and management applications, has forged a strategic partnership with commercetools to deliver leading-edge e-commerce solutions in the French and European market.

A shared technology vision focused on agility

E-commerce professionals are currently faced with an increasingly complex set of challenges, whether it's enhancing the omnichannel experience or improving conversion rates. The ability to change their game plan and reinvent their business is key to meeting the market's needs.

Such is the backdrop to Kbrw's decision to join forces with commercetools, the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. The modular solution developed by commercetools is fueled by the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture which represents a set of new architectural principles for engineering, technological solutions to deliver greater flexibility, agility and operational performance. The MACH approach ensures agile iterations and fast service testing, as well as the prospect of seamlessly and cost-effectively integrating new features.

This partnership will enable Kbrw to move forward with its aim of giving large organisations access to flexible and high-performance software incorporating tools that are tailored to their needs and designed to integrate flawlessly into their information system.

"We share the same vision as commercetools. By drawing on a technology-based approach that prioritises agility, we're both aiming to provide business solutions offering greater performance and aligned with the business processes for enterprises operating in the e-commerce sector," explains Philippe Romano, CEO and Co-Founder of Kbrw.

An ecosystem putting businesses in the driving seat of their omnichannel performance

The Kbrw distributed order management (DOM) system is spliced directly into the commercetools interface and handles all the order-related features. With its order capture, automated sourcing and order/purchase management capabilities, Kbrw's DOM system helps the commercetools platform significantly enhance the customer experience.

This high-performance system handles requests from the e-commerce site in real time, while allowing customers to easily manage their baskets and orders.

To realise these objectives, the ecosystem is based on three key types of integration:

Real-time updates to the Kbrw distributed order management system using the commercetools APIs (for orders, returns, etc.)

Commercetools API extensions for real-time requests from the Kbrw DOM system

Subscriptions integrated for all types of asynchronous data streams

As a testament to its expertise, 350 customers have switched over to the headless commerce architecture and are leveraging the commercetools new-generation commerce platform, such as Lego and Ulta Beauty. In France, commercetools' customer base includes Promod.

"Kbrw is a best-in-class partner for commercetools. Their cutting-edge DOM system has powered the back offices for large organisations active in the retail, luxury goods and automotive industries. The agile approach builds on MACH architecture principles and brilliantly illustrates how modern technologies have transformed major companies," advises Kelly Goetsch, Chief Strategy Officer at commercetools.

"High performance and transparent integrations form the backbone of the Kbrw DOM system. A headless commerce platform plays a key role in achieving the performance and integration objectives. As a global leader in headless commerce, commercetools is a natural partner for Kbrw in promoting an open, composable and intelligent form of commerce," explains Arnaud Wetzel - CTO and Co-Founder of Kbrw.

