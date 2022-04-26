Kazakhstani Astana Opera Was One of the First to Announce the 2022-2023 Season Opening

The new season will be Astana Opera's 10th Anniversary. The largest opera house in Central Asia was launched in 2013 and occupies a leading position in Eurasia. The grand season opening is scheduled for September 9th. Astana Opera's principal conductor Alan Buribayev will conduct a Gala Opera featuring world stars.

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our tenth anniversary season will start with Gala Opera featuring Korean singer, Grammy winner Sumi Jo, and a few important premieres. We are preparing a contemporary production of Prokofiev's Cinderella, staged by German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck. A premiere of Balnur Kydyrbek's Kazakh opera Qalqaman and Mamyr is expected. Jiří Kylián's ballet Sechs Tänze, recently added to the repertoire, will be featured. All of the productions are presented at a high level and sought-after in Kazakhstan," Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera's general director, said.