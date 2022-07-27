Katri Hokkanen appointed CFO at Valmet

ESPOO, Finland, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Katri Hokkanen (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed CFO at Valmet as of August 1, 2022. She will report to President and CEO Pasi Laine. Katri Hokkanen has worked as Valmet's interim CFO since May 1, 2022.

Katri Hokkanen began her career at Valmet in 2006. Prior to holding the interim CFO position, she worked as Vice President, Finance in Valmet's Pulp and Energy business line in 2017–2022 and led the finance operations in Valmet's Asia-Pacific Area organization in 2015–2017 and in the EMEA services business in 2013–2015.

"After a thorough recruitment process, we have chosen Katri Hokkanen as Valmet's new CFO. Katri is a strong finance professional with long-term and varied experience in different finance roles in our business line and area organizations. During her tenure as Interim CFO, Katri Hokkanen has led Valmet's CFO function consistently forward and proven her deep business understanding bringing added value to our Executive Team. I am pleased that our consistent successor development process has allowed us to grow a CFO within the company and I am convinced that Katri will develop our CFO function further," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Katri Hokkanen's CV

Katri Hokkanen

CFO as of August 1, 2022

born 1981

M.Sc. (Economics)

Finnish citizen

Relevant previous experience:

Interim CFO of Valmet as of May 1, 2022

Vice President, Finance of Valmet's Pulp and Energy business line 2017–2022

Head of Finance, Asia-Pacific, Valmet 2015–2017

Manager, Finance of EMEA services business, Valmet 2013–2015

Business Controller, Services, Metso Paper Inc. 2011–2013

Assistant Business Controller of Metso Paper Inc. 2008–2011

Accountant and Senior Accountant of Metso's Shared Services 2006–2008

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

