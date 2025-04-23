Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2025: Strong start for the year in the Services and Automation segments

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.

January–March 2025: Orders received, profitability and cash flow increased

Orders received increased to EUR 1,332 ( EUR 1,050 million ). Orders received increased in all three segments. Orders received increased in North America , Asia-Pacific and China , remained at the previous year's level in EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ), and decreased in South America .

( ). Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,184 million ( EUR 1,212 million ). Net sales increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

( ). Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 121 million ( EUR 121 million ). Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

( ). Comparable EBITA margin was 10.2 percent (10.0%).

Earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.33 (EUR 0.30) . Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.41 (EUR 0.41) .

. Adjusted EPS was . Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -8 million ( EUR -7 million )

( ) Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 217 million ( EUR 138 million ).

Guidance for 2025 unchanged

Valmet reiterates its guidance issued on February 13, 2025, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2025 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2024 (EUR 5,359 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2025 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2024 (EUR 609 million).

Short-term market outlook

The short-term market outlook is given for April–September 2025 compared with January–March 2025. It is Valmet's estimate of the customer activity and should not be interpreted as guidance for Valmet's orders received.

Process Technologies

Valmet estimates that the customer activity will remain stable. It is typical that customers' large investment decisions can have a major impact on the market activity.

Services

Valmet estimates that the customer activity will remain stable, but the capacity utilization rates and profitability levels of customers cause uncertainty to the short-term market outlook.

Automation

Valmet estimates that the customer activity will remain stable.

President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov: Strong start for the year in Services and Automation segments, strategy renewal under wa

"Valmet's first quarter performance was strong in our two most profitable segments, Services and Automation. We saw organic growth of 12% in Automation and 8% in Services orders received. Comparable EBITA in both segments increased, with Services starting the year with the best ever Q1 margin of 17.6%.

The highlight of the quarter in Process Technologies was a large recovery boiler order, which our Pulp and Energy team successfully secured. However, the market activity in Process Technologies overall remained subdued, with orders received falling below our earlier expectations.

Despite the strong performance in the stable business, Valmet's first quarter net sales and Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level. This was due to a decrease in Process Technologies' net sales, which negatively impacted the segment's Comparable EBITA.

This highlights the importance of our strategic renewal. During the quarter, we announced plans to change our operating model as the first concrete action to support the planned strategy. The proposed operating model is designed to deliver more value to our customers throughout the lifecycle and to empower our employees with clear accountability leading to faster decision-making, clearer responsibilities and an improved way-to-operate. Furthermore, as the market activity in Process Technologies remains low, we need to make sure we have the right efficient set-up to perform also in a challenging market.

We are closely monitoring the impact and development of the U.S. tariffs and potential retaliatory tariffs from other countries. We are taking proactive measures to mitigate any potential disruptions to our supply chain and cost structure, ensuring we remain competitive in a dynamic market environment. Valmet has global operations and a large footprint also in the USA, which partly mitigates any potential direct impacts from tariffs. Going forward, our Global Supply unit would play a key role in optimizing procurement and production to maintain our competitiveness.

As we move forward, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the current dynamic market conditions and drive sustainable growth in the long term. Our renewed strategy and operating model will position us better for the future, ensuring we continue to create value for our customers and shareholders.

We look forward to sharing more details about our strategy and the next steps on our journey at our Capital Markets Day on June 5. The event will provide further insights into how we plan to achieve our long-term goals and enhance shareholder value."

Plans to renew the operating model

Valmet announced on March 31, 2025, that as part of the ongoing strategy renewal, Valmet plans to change its operating model to better serve customers with a lifecycle approach and to increase efficiency. The planned model would introduce five strong business areas: Automation Solutions; Flow Control; Pulp, Energy and Circularity; Packaging and Paper; and Tissue. Valmet also plans to establish a Global Supply unit and renew its corporate functions. These changes aim to speed up decision making, clarify responsibilities, and enhance cost competitiveness. Subject to country-specific processes, the changes could lead to a global reduction of up to 1,150 white-collar roles and annual cost savings of approximately EUR 80 million, with full run-rate achieved by the beginning of 2026. The new operating model is planned to take effect on July 1, 2025.

Key figures1

EUR million, or as indicated Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change 2024 Orders received 1,332 1,050 27 % 5,837 Order backlog2 4,574 3,790 21 % 4,452 Net sales 1,184 1,212 -2 % 5,359 Comparable EBITA 121 121 0 % 609 % of net sales 10.2 % 10.0 %

11.4 % EBITA 113 114 0 % 557 % of net sales 9.6 % 9.4 %

10.4 % Operating profit (EBIT) 89 87 3 % 449 % of net sales 7.5 % 7.2 %

8.4 % Profit before taxes 74 73 1 % 383 Profit for the period 61 56 8 % 281 Earnings per share, EUR 0.33 0.30 9 % 1.52 Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.41 0.41 0 % 1.93 Equity per share, EUR2 13.14 12.93 2 % 14.15 Cash flow provided by operating activities 217 138 57 % 554 Cash flow after investing activities 195 109 79 % 316 Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM) 13.0 % 14.9 %

12.7 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM) 11.7 % 14.3 %

11.4 % Return on equity (ROE) (LTM) 11.8 % 14.6 %

10.8 % Net debt to EBITDA3 ratio 1.30 1.36

1.55 Gearing2 36 % 39 %

39 % Equity to assets ratio2 41 % 39 %

44 %

1 The calculation of key figures is presented on section 'Formulas for calculation of indicators'.

2 At end of period.

3 Last twelve months' EBITDA

LTM = Last twelve months.

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change 2024 Services 568 527 8 % 1,915 Automation 406 328 24 % 1,446 Flow Control 215 194 11 % 763 Automation Systems 191 134 42 % 683 Process Technologies 358 195 84 % 2,477 Pulp and Energy 235 57 >100% 1,581 Paper 123 138 -11 % 897 Total 1,332 1,050 27 % 5,837

Net sales, EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change 2024 Services 433 406 7 % 1,900 Automation 339 309 10 % 1,437 Flow Control 192 188 2 % 791 Automation Systems 147 121 22 % 646 Process Technologies 413 497 -17 % 2,023 Pulp and Energy 178 225 -21 % 870 Paper 235 272 -13 % 1,152 Total 1,184 1,212 -2 % 5,359

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change 2024 Services 76 60 28 % 331 Automation 55 51 7 % 255 Process Technologies 6 21 -71 % 73 Other -16 -11 47 % -49 Total 121 121 0 % 609

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2025 Q1/2024

2024 Services 17.6 % 14.6 %

17.4 % Automation 16.2 % 16.5 %

17.7 % Process Technologies 1.5 % 4.2 %

3.6 % Total 10.2 % 10.0 %

11.4 %

EBITA, EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change 2024 Services 76 56 36 % 322 Automation 54 50 8 % 248 Process Technologies 4 21 -80 % 42 Other -21 -14 51 % -56 Total 113 114 0 % 557

News conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/q1-2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event on the same website.

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

https://player.videosync.fi/valmet/q1-2025/dial-in

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 to enter the question queue.

The event is held in English.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-interim-review-january-1---march-31--2025--strong-start-for-the-year-in-the-services-and-au,c4138622

The following files are available for download: