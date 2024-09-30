Kate Beckinsale wows at COMO 1907 game against Hellas Verona

COMO, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale was taking a much-needed break in Como this weekend. It was her first time in the city and as a football fan she wanted to attend the game at the COMO 1907 stadium.

She was joined by Manager Cesc Fabregas , Rhuigi Villaseñor Founder of R H U D E, former Columbian International Ivan Ramiro Cordoba and Liam MacDevitt from Match Of The Day.

Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale watches COMO 1907 play against Hellas Verona with friends Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale watches COMO 1907 play against Hellas Verona with friends Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale watches COMO 1907 play against Hellas Verona with friends

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519660/Kate_Beckinsale.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519657/COMO_1907.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519682/Kate_Beckinsale_5.mp4