Kaspersky is Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Managed Security Services (MSS) by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Managed Security Services (MSS) vendors.

Kaspersky's comprehensive service and customer experience management has received strong ratings for service excellence and customer impact parameters.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Kaspersky a technology leader in its 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of Managed Security Services (MSS) market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on service excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Kaspersky was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Managed Security Services (MSS) due to its comprehensive capabilities in security monitoring, threat management, and incident handling, along with its ability to enhance operational efficiency and ensure consistent protection across diverse IT environments.

QKS Group defines Managed Security Services (MSS) as "a comprehensive and proactive suite of tailored solutions managed by third parties that continuously monitors, manages, and protects client organizations' security assets and systems. The services encompass a variety of tailored management and operational services that address both security technologies and specific business outcomes. MSS can be delivered through diverse modes, including the provider's cloud infrastructure, consultative engagements, staff augmentation, or on-premises. This flexibility provides a robust framework to safeguard devices from threats, exposures, and vulnerabilities in the dynamic IT environment."

According to Sanjay Kumar, Analyst at QKS Group, "Kaspersky demonstrates a strong position in the Managed Security Services landscape by offering a unified platform designed to deliver end-to-end security. Its services extend across key areas such as endpoint protection, hybrid cloud security, and integrated threat detection. The portfolio is further strengthened by capabilities like proactive threat monitoring, vulnerability assessment, threat intelligence-driven insights, SOC optimization, and incident readiness services. These offerings align with enterprise needs for consistent protection and operational efficiency in increasingly complex IT environments. Kaspersky's ability to address diverse security challenges while maintaining high levels of service excellence and customer impact has positioned the company as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Managed Security Services, 2024."

"We are grateful for the recognition our Managed Security Services have received from QKS Group. We participate in thorough evaluations like these to independently validate that our services have the strong capabilities needed to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks, thereby enabling businesses to comprehensively protect all their resources," comments Veniamin Levtsov, Vice President, Center of Business Expertise, Kaspersky.

The digital landscape is increasingly complex, with expanding cloud services and rapid digital transformation broadening attack surfaces and heightening the risks of data breaches. In this environment, Managed Security Services (MSS) are pivotal in strengthening security postures across diverse organizational needs. As organizations adopt cloud solutions like Malware as a Service (MaaS) and Storage as a Service (SaaS), they benefit from scalability and resource-sharing but also face new security threats. MSS providers enable organizations to manage these risks, ensuring a balanced approach between cloud adoption and security. While MSS traditionally focused on 24/7 monitoring and SIEM-based incident response, advancements now allow for independent solutions on platforms like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Network Detection and Response (NDR). MSS has also broadened to include security assessments, vulnerability management, and log analysis, providing flexible, efficient solutions that support robust security across complex environments.

Additional Resources: For more information about Kaspersky

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

