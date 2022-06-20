Kaolin Market Will Reach USD 8427 Million By 2028 With A CAGR Of 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaolin Market is segmented by Type - Hard Kaolin, Soft Kaolin, Sandy Kaolin, by Application - Paper, Ceramics, Paint, Rubber, Plastics, Refractories, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Consumer Resources Category.

The global Kaolin market size is estimated to be worth USD 6383 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8427 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Kaolin Market Are

The increased demand for kaolin from end-use sectors such as paper, ceramics, and sanitaryware, as well as paints and coatings, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, is propelling the kaolin market forward.

The kaolin market is predicted to develop because of the high demand for ceramic tiles in the building sector of densely populated and emerging nations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF KAOLIN MARKET

The increasing use of Kaolin in the ceramic industry is expected to drive the growth of the Kaolin market. Kaolin is a common element in all sorts of pottery. It provides a high level of consistency, allowing you to have more control and reliability over your processes and applications. Kaolin is an important raw ingredient in the production of ceramic sanitaryware, tableware, tiles, big surfaces, electrical porcelain, and fiberglass. The kaolins have been handled in a specific way to address the challenges of each ceramic process and to improve the quality of your finished ceramic objects.

Kaolin is a pure color pigment. The pigment is extremely powerful, whether it occurs naturally or as a result of a manufacturing process. Kaolin is utilized to put a coating on the surface of the papers that we use on a daily basis. This coating gives the paper a bright, glossy, and silky finish. The kaolin coating does more than only improve the appearance of the paper. It also makes printing on that paper a lot easier. The kaolin coating promotes ink adhesion to the paper's surface, allowing the pigment in the ink to shine out even more. It minimizes the potential for lint to build on the paper's surface and raises the roughness where the printing machine comes into direct contact with the paper. Thus the increasing use of paper is expected to drive the Kaolin market.

The growing use of kaolin in the paint and rubber industry is expected to drive the kaolin market size. Kaolin, which is high in silica and alumina, is commonly utilized in the production of paint and is frequently used as a cheaper alternative to titanium dioxide. Kaolin is necessary for increasing pigment brightness as well as managing texture for dispersal and coatability. Furthermore, kaolin has made substantial contributions to the rubber sector. Due to its properties, the substance is mostly employed as a filler in numerous rubber-based goods. In the rubber industry, filler serves as a strengthening agent. It increases the rubber product's strength and durability.

Kaolin is also finding a growing number of applications in plastics, many of which are connected to its coupling properties. It's utilized in agricultural film as an infrared absorber and as an anti-blocking agent in polyethylene and PET films. This opens up the possibility of using this additive to laser mark molded packaging.

KAOLIN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. The Asia Pacific market is expanding as a result of the region's growing industrial base and improved economic conditions. The kaolin market in the Asia Pacific has grown as a result of economic expansion and fast industrialization.

Based on product, Sandy Kaolin is the largest segment, with a market share of nearly 55%.

Based on application, Ceramic is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Because of attributes such as tiny particle size, chemical inertness, absorption capabilities, refractoriness, white burning feature, and high fusing temperature, kaolin is increasingly being used in ceramic manufacture.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Imerys S.A.

KaMin LLC and CADAM SA

BASF

Thiele Kaolin Company

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Gruppe

I-Minerals

Burgess

China kaolin

kaolin China Mineral Processing

Long Yan Kaolin clay

Bright Industrial

LB Minerals

