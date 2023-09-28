Kaohsiung City's "Smart Agrinfo" App Wins Special Award at WeGO Seoul Smart City Awards

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kaohsiung City Government's pioneering smart city service, "Smart Agrinfo," has been honored with a Special Award at the Seoul Smart City Awards, hosted by the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO). This innovative agricultural application, lauded for its potential to address global food security challenges, leverages social media, and a popular messaging platform, to provide farmers with real-time information on pest control, production, and distribution.

Special Award from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-Rong (Right) accepting the award on behalf.

Among 240 international entries, "Smart Agrinfo" stood out and earned the recognition of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), which is committed to fostering robust, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies.

GGGI Executive Director Frank Rijsberman, lauded "Smart Agrinfo" as a global game-changer. He emphasized its significant assistance to farmers in the face of ongoing climate change, offering invaluable support in climate and production forecasting, pest control, and sustainable food production.

Lin Chin-Rong, Deputy Mayor of Kaohsiung City Government, noted that this recognition underscores the export potential of "Smart Agrinfo" a potential exportable solution to the food scarcity issues brought about by climate change. It also brings global attention to the city of Kaohsiung.

The Kaohsiung City Government proudly highlighted that "Smart Agrinfo" has consistently garnered international accolades since its launch, such as the 2022 Smart City Innovation Application Award, an Honorable Mention at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) Outstanding Digital Opportunity Inclusion Award, and recognition as a finalist in the 2022 Gartner Digital Government Service Innovation Awards.

These achievements underscore the continuous growth of "Smart Agrinfo" within the success of Kaohsiung's smart city development, further bolstered by domestic and international user appreciation and global attention.

On the 26th, the Kaohsiung City Government delegation also met with Kim Eui Seung, the First Vice Mayor of Seoul City, and Jeong-Kee Kim, the Executive Director of CityNet. The discussions encompassed the dissemination of Kaohsiung's achievements in smart city initiatives, the promotion of call for solutions hosted by Kaohsiung City Government, and the exchange of insights into urban digitization and the dual-axis transformation towards sustainability, underlining Kaohsiung's vision for a digital, net-zero future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222955/Special_Award_Global_Green_Growth_Institute__GGGI__Deputy_Mayor_Lin.jpg

SOURCE Institute for Information Industry