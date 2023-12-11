Kaohsiung City Government Participates in COP28 Climate Summit, Demonstrating Commitment to Urban Green Transformation

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), took place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Kaohsiung City, led by Jui-Hun Chang, Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau Kaohsiung City Government, actively participated in this globally significant event. Director Chang delivered a speech in the Blue Zone of COP28, sharing how Kaohsiung City, under the leadership of Mayor Chen Chi-Mai, is actively promoting the ambitious goals of achieving net-zero emissions and the green transformation of an industrial city through smart solutions. Environmental Protection Bureau Kaohsiung City Government also seized this opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions with experts from around the world, exchanging knowledge on the latest trends and success stories in sustainable development, as well as exploring localized and concrete solutions.

Environmental Protection Bureau Kaohsiung City Government Director Jui-Hun Chang shared Kaohsiung City's experience in achieving net zero transformation at the "LGMA" in the COP28 Blue Zone.

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12, 2023. COP is a crucial platform for governments worldwide to negotiate and discuss issues related to climate change. It serves as the first "global check" of climate action achievements following the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In response to COP28, Director Chang conveyed Mayor Chen Chi-Mai's declaration that carbon reduction is an ongoing process and a future trend. As an industrial city, Kaohsiung's carbon emissions account for 20% of Taiwan. Therefore, Kaohsiung is actively working towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Under Mayor Chen's leadership, various departments collaborate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Kaohsiung. In 2021, emissions were reduced by 13.2% compared to 2005, achieving a carbon reduction of 8.77 million metric tons, surpassing the national target for 2025 (10%). Kaohsiung established the "Industrial Net Zero Alliance" last year, completed the "Kaohsiung Net Zero City Development Autonomous Ordinance" in June, officially launched the Taiwan "Carbon Trading Exchange" headquarters in August, and opened the nation's first "Net Zero Institute" at the Kaohsiung New Bay Startup Terrace in November. The institute is dedicated to cultivating internationally recognized carbon management talent, facilitating interdisciplinary cooperation among industry, government, academia, and research, and building a digital and net-zero transformation industrial chain to achieve the 2050 net-zero carbon emissions goal.

Furthermore, during COP28, Kaohsiung City introduced an international "Call for Solutions" event conducted for the first time this year. Seeking solutions from industrial and port cities worldwide, the city invited internationally renowned experts to serve as judges. From numerous proposals, the most suitable technology solutions that can be practically implemented in Kaohsiung were selected, advancing both digital and sustainable transformations. The city aims to lead towards a future of net-zero emissions through intelligent solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297302/Kaohsiung_Environmental_Protection_Bureau_Director_Jui_Hun_Chang_shared_Kaohsiung_City_s.jpg