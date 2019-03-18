Kandy Cloud Communications Platform Enables Leading Service Providers to offer Real-Time Communications Services

Tier-one operators such as KPN, The Netherlands' leading telecom provider, are leveraging the Kandy platform to allow customers to easily embed digital communications into websites, apps and business processes

ORLANDO, Florida, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it is working with several leading service providers including KPN, The Netherlands' leading telecom company, to leverage Ribbon's Kandy Cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Kandy allows KPN and other communications service providers to offer their customers instant access to market-leading WebRTC-based and other collaboration services that can be easily embedded into any app, service, website or business process.

KPN is leveraging Kandy for point-to-point WebRTC voice and video capabilities in their new API Store. KPN's API Store provides a portfolio of reliable and secure APIs for both consumer and business-to-business markets. The key focus areas are communication, authentication, and security. The API Store offers both KPN and KPN partners' APIs that help businesses move up the innovation curve, transform processes, and increase customer satisfaction.

"Ribbon's Kandy Communications platform enables our customers to easily add high-quality, low-latency voice and video capabilities via our new API Store," said Anuschka Diderich, Thought Leader API at KPN New Business. "With Kandy we are getting a proven platform that will allow us to deliver the flexible digital building blocks and applications that our customers need to serve their end-user customers in a quick time-to-market fashion."

"Kandy CPaaS delivers service providers an innovation platform they need to compete in this emerging segment," said Courtney Munroe, Group Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "Service providers already have the customer relationships. Now Ribbon is giving them an efficient and effective way to create new digital solutions. Enterprises can leverage the latest in API-based communications tools for either building low-code applications, or quickly deploying pre-built digital applications. Programmable communications solutions are about creating new customer experiences and enhanced customer engagement tools that can differentiate a brand and drive revenue."

"Service providers such as KPN have long-tenured relationships with some of the largest enterprises in the world, as well as last mile connectivity, which puts them in a unique and very advantageous position relative to new market entrants and over-the-top (OTT) players," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "Their focus on APIs as an enabler, as opposed to the end-game, to derive new turnkey marketplace apps will help fuel the age of digital transformation in the enterprise and enable them to quickly move up the communications value chain. We are delighted to work closely with KPN and other service providers to deliver digital solutions that will drive positive business outcomes in a simple, easy-to-consume manner."

View Ribbon's latest White Paper, Service Providers: Go on the Offensive with CPaaS.

Ribbon's Kandy CPaaS offers service providers numerous benefits including:

the ability to take to market a carrier-grade, white label CPaaS solution that can be flexibly deployed in public, private or hybrid cloud environments while shortening a service provider's time-to-market with light-weight OSS/BSS integration options.

e-commerce services that make it easy for businesses to access and buy both traditional and new services, from one convenient location.

the ability to offer on-demand freemium models so that service provider customers can try the apps before they buy them, with the capability of easily adding services onto existing accounts.

an ecosystem of marketplace partners that can assist in delivering continued innovation.

the ability to protect current UCaaS investments and customers while API-enabling their offerings and helping them build a seamless bridge to the digital world.

the ability to easily deploy fully functional pre-built apps such as Live Support and Visual Attendant to digitally-enable field support, customer service and e-commerce.

About KPN API Store

KPN's API Store provides a portfolio of reliable and secure APIs for both consumer and business to business markets. The key focus areas are communication, authentication and security. The API Store offers both KPN and KPN partners' APIs that help businesses move up the innovation curve, transform processes and increase customer satisfaction. View use cases and more details about the KPN API Store here.

The API Store is made by developers for developers. Thanks to a clear portal and comprehensive documentation, the APIs of KPN and its partners are easy to try, to use and to manage in a secure way. "APIs have proven to play an important role in developing new propositions for consumer and business to business markets. Through our API Store, we provide developers, innovators and product owners access to building blocks to build and enrich their own propositions," says Anuschka Diderich, Thought Leader API at KPN New Business. The API Store seeks to partner with the very best players in the communications field. And Ribbon's Kandy Communications platform is one of them. The objective is to have a relevant, secure and cutting-edge offering for Dutch and European businesses.

KPN is the incumbent telco in the Netherlands and a leading IT services provider. Thanks to its expertise and network, KPN plays a meaningful role in innovation, security and sustainability for Dutch consumers and companies. Visit the website.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

