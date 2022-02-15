Kallik Selects TEKLYNX as Strategic Integration Partner for Label and Artwork Management Solution

Kallik's solution is purpose-built for highly regulated industries looking for an effortless way to manage all labeling and artwork, maintain compliance, and increase speed to market.

Efficient management across a variety of label assets including leaflets, master data sheets, blister packs, cartons, cases, symbols, logos, barcodes, and artwork-based background images.

Automatic logic-driven Rules Engine to populate content into the correct fields to mitigate risk and eliminate human errors within labeling processes.

Artwork and label approval workflows with e-signatures for compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11 regulations.

Factory-based labeling across manufacturing sites worldwide and easy onboarding of new sites via Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud hosting.

"For our customers, we strive to be better every day and continuously improve and partnering with TEKLYNX does just that," says Gurdip Singh, Kallik CEO. "They are an exemplary barcode label and design solution provider that we trust to help drive truly differentiated performance for our customers."

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. Learn more at teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

About Kallik

Kallik, the enterprise labeling company, provides regulated industries with a definitive, end-to-end artwork management and label management platform they can trust. Medical device, pharmaceutical, chemical, manufacturing and cosmetics companies use Kallik to deliver trust in their labeling, integrity in their process and confidence in their brand. Learn more at kallik.com and on Twitter @WeAreKallik.

