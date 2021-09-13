Kalkine Canada Advisory Services Inc. to Launch its 'Global Green Energy Research'

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Canada Advisory Services Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its new 'Global Green Energy Research'. Green energy presents earnings potential given the push from authorities to cut carbon-emission, increasing capacity additions, cost drive-downs at solar photovoltaics', and higher budget-allocation.

Green energy utilizes renewable resources including solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass, etc. to help relieve the issues around climate-change.

The big question is will Green Economy be a Reality or an Illusion? Economic growth and environmental sustainability may co-exist as a new future for the planet post-COVID-19.

Recovering from March-2020 lows, Independent Power Producers witnessed a sharp global recovery, given the strong order-backlogs. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index reported a 1-Year Return of 42.94%, outperforming the S&P Global 1200 Index by more than 8% (September 8, 2021, https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/indices/esg/sp-global-clean-energy-index/#overview)

Global Green Energy Space Booming

With 80+ listed renewable energy stocks, US is one of the main markets with ~30 states generating electricity from clean energy. Similar trends have been witnessed for countries including Australia, UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

Though some risks prevail like uncertain US production-tax credits, elevated debt levels which may impact the Capex and financing flexibility, etc., still immense investment opportunities exist.

Considering above, Kalkine's Green Energy Research Offer(s) Stocks with:

Strong Fundamentals: Listed companies with steady revenue streams and stable cash flows generally driven by long-term electricity contracts with a feed-in tariff structure. Other factors considered for respective stocks include capacity and utilization, healthy gross margins, adequate liquidity, ROE, and decent dividend yields.

To summarize, this research is easy to comprehend with deep-insights and aims to cover stocks after an overall assessment of the global demand and supply scenario, recent events, outlook, valuation, and risks, etc. (www.kalkine.com)

