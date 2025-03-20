LONDON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahf and Wardah, personal care brands under ParagonCorp, made history at Open Iftar London 2025 at Guildhall, a landmark venue. Organized by the Ramadan Tent Project, the event brought together 750 Muslims from diverse backgrounds, fostering unity and spiritual reflection while reinforcing Ramadan's role in strengthening global bonds.

Kahf & Wardah Support Open Iftar London 2025: Strengthening Global Brotherhood

The event was also attended by H.E. Desra Percaya, Indonesian Ambassador to the UK; Umer Khan OBE, Commander of the City of London Police; and Lady Mayoress Florence King, Lady Mayoress of the City of London. Their presence further highlighted Indonesia's role in international cultural activities and reinforced the global relevance of this event.

Kahf contributed to the event by presenting notable Muslim creators, including Waseem's Way (Content Creator & Influencer), Josh Lamonaca (Men's Hair Educator of the Year 2024), and Jihar Gifari (Indonesian AI & Data Science Expert), showcasing the harmony of self-care, faith, and success globally.

Marking its second year at Open Iftar London, Kahf reaffirms its commitment to the global Muslim community while strengthening its international expansion, proving that Indonesian brands can thrive in the global personal care and lifestyle market.

Irfan Rafi, Kahfbro Representative, stated, "Kahf's participation in Open Iftar London 2025 is not just about being present at an international event, but also part of our journey to inspire modern Muslim men to be more confident in self-care, aligned with their spiritual values. We believe that self-care is an essential part of life balance, and with the #PejuangBerKahf spirit, we aim to continue making a positive impact in the global community."

Meanwhile, Wardah carried the spirit of goodness to the event by introducing Aisha Rizqy, an inspiring Education Content Creator who represented Wardah in sharing meaningful insights and positive values within the global community.

Wardah introduced its Qur'an Scholarship Program to deepen faith and bring Muslims closer to the Qur'an in daily life. With 7,000+ applicants, it serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging Muslims to embrace the Qur'an as a guide in their spiritual journey.

Wardah's presence at Open Iftar London 2025 is proof that goodness knows no boundaries. From Indonesia to various parts of the world, Wardah invites everyone to #MenangkanLangkahKebaikan (Champion the Path of Goodness) in their lives, wherever they are and with whomever they journey.

About PT Paragon Technology & Innovation

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation (Paragon) is the largest national cosmetics company in Indonesia, housing brands such as Wardah, Make Over, Emina, Kahf, Putri, Laboré, Biodef, Instaperfect, Crystallure, Tavi, Wonderly, OMG, Beyondly, and Earth Love Life.

Founded in 1985, Paragon is GMP-certified and specializes in affordable halal cosmetics for the Indonesian market. Paragon employs over 14,000 staff and produces 135 million personal care and makeup products annually.

About Kahf

Kahf is a men's grooming brand inspired by universal Islamic values. Utilizing natural ingredients and the latest technology, Kahf develops formulas that provide peace of mind for its users, preparing them to create and contribute positively to the world from the very start of their day.

For more information, visit kahfeveryday.com

About Wardah

Wardah, a pioneering halal cosmetics brand under PT Paragon Technology & Innovation since 1995, was founded by Nurhayati Subakat, now PTI's Chief Commissioner. Committed to quality, Wardah empowers women to express their beauty authentically.

With its "Beauty Moves You" tagline, Wardah redefines beauty as a force for positive change, highlighting women as catalysts for transformation, where beauty goes beyond appearance to meaningful societal impact.

For more information on Wardah's latest programs and products, please visit www.wardahbeauty.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646572/Photo.jpg