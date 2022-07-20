Kagool Celebrates First Tech Boss Challenge, Giving Young People Employability Skills

COVENTRY, England, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week saw the culmination of the Tech Boss Challenge, delivered by Kagool, a leading global data and analytics specialist, and EmployabilityUK, an award-winning employability skills charity.

Kagool adapted EmployabilityUK's skills programme into a technology-based task spanning two months, aiming to raise the confidence, skills and aspirations of students across Coventry. Teams from Ash Green, Lyng Hall and Nicholas Chamberlaine Schools participated in the inter-school competition.

The final event at Kagool headquarters saw each team present their solutions to a judging panel of representatives from Kagool, EmployabilityUK and independent experts.

Zainul Ahbedin, Careers Advisor at winner Lyng Hall School, said: "I learnt more about resilience from this process than I have done in my recent educational career.

The fact that these young people juggled the demands of exams, educated themselves in an unknown field of technology and presented in front of dozens of professionals (…) is simply an astonishing embodiment of resilience. I'm so proud of them!"

Raising young peoples' confidence

The Challenge gave students opportunities to discuss their career aspirations with Kagool mentors, including employees of mixed gender, numerous nationalities and varied educational backgrounds.

Alongside the challenge, students enjoyed employability skills sessions, supported by speakers from a range of professional backgrounds. They covered topics spanning interview preparation, goal setting and more.

Speaking on their participation, Top Performer award winner Patryk, from Lyng Hall School, said: "Throughout the Tech Boss Challenge, I believe my confidence and leaderships skills dramatically increased and the experience opened many doors towards the tech industry."

