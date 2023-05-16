K2View positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Data Integration Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Data Integration Tools vendors.

K2View receives strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact criteria.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named K2View as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Data Integration Tools market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Kunal Pakhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "K2View provides a Data Product Platform that ingests data from cloud applications and on-prem legacy systems, alike, regardless of the data format or structure, and integrates with the organization's existing data and analytics tools. The K2View platform can be deployed in a centralized data fabric architecture, or in a federated data mesh architecture, where business domains create, manage, and publish reusable data products. K2View is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across many different industry verticals, including finance, healthcare, retail, and telecom. With its clear vision, comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, forward-looking roadmap, cloud-native platform, and product suite with high scalability, K2View has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: Data Integration Tools, 2022."

According to Yuval Perlov, CTO at K2View, "At K2View, we've identified 2 major data integration trends in today's enterprises: (1) Maximizing speed and cost savings, through citizen data engineering, cloud migrations, legacy application modernization, and self-service data provisioning; and (2) Treating data as a product, with emerging data fabric and data mesh architectures. We're addressing these trends with our Data Product Platform, which creates and manages a complete and compliant dataset – for every business entity, in the form of a data product – on demand, and in real time. The dataset adapts to changes in the source structures, is always in sync with its underlying sources, and is instantly accessible to any authorized data consumer. The data product includes the business entity data, and everything else that's needed to deliver it."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Data integration tools that enable organizations to consolidate data from multiple heterogeneous sources into a coherent data store, which provides a unified view and ensures consistent access, availability, and data delivery across an enterprise to produce effective actionable business insights. Data integration tools also enable organizations to reduce IT and infrastructure expenses, free up resources, enhance data quality, and implement real-time integration without substantially altering current applications or data structures.

Data integration tools utilize AI, ML, and workflow automation to enhance the evaluation of data asset quality, identify the missing values, and provide AI-driven cleansing recommendations. These technologies significantly reduce manual efforts and minimize the complexities and time required by data quality experts and data scientists.

Data integration tools enable organizations to seamlessly integrate, source, and manage data pipelines within an organization's fully managed ETL architecture as well as enable faster development of data pipelines and reduce the time spent on data quality processes. This consolidated data gives the user a better understanding of business operations and opportunities for innovation. Data integration tool vendors continue to augment their AI models to understand customer behavior, actions, intent, context, and sentiment to create a more integrated customer experience.

About K2View

At K2View, we believe that every enterprise should be able to leverage its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry.

We make this possible through our patented Data Product Platform, which creates and manages a complete and compliant dataset for every business entity – on demand, and in real time. The dataset is always in sync with its underlying sources, adapts to changes in the source structures, and is instantly accessible to any authorized data consumer.

Data Product Platform fuels many operational use cases, including customer 360, data masking, data tokenization, test data management, data migration, legacy application modernization, data pipelining and more – to deliver business outcomes in less than half the time, and at half the cost, of any other alternative

The platform inherently supports modern data architectures – data mesh, data fabric, and data hub – and deploys in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

