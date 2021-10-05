K2 Integrity Announces Addition of Jason Wright to EMEA Investigations Team

Wright to focus on strategic intelligence and risk management for clients, including asset management firms

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, K2 Integrity announced Jason Wright has joined the firm's London office as a Managing Director in its Investigations and Risk Advisory practice. Wright brings two decades of global experience in complex investigations and strategic intelligence projects, with a focus on Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia.

"Jason is an excellent addition to our Investigations and Risk Advisory team in EMEA. He is highly regarded in the industry—particularly in asset management firms—for helping maximize opportunities and minimize risk in acquisitions, disputes, and additional matters. We look forward to working with Jason as a critical member of our team," said Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and Regional Head of EMEA.

"Globally, K2 Integrity is committed to working with clients to better understand and manage their unique risks to enable better outcomes in an ever-evolving landscape. Bringing Jason on board deepens our bench of experienced subject-matter experts, helping us to serve our clients more efficiently and effectively," said Robert Brenner, Global Co-Managing Partner, K2 Integrity.

Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Wright was founder and Managing Director of Argo Associates Limited, a business intelligence and political risk consultancy headquartered in Hong Kong. He focused on high-value and complex business intelligence projects, political risk assignments, litigation support, and fraud investigations, primarily for asset management companies and corporate entities. Prior to leading Argo Associates, Wright held varying roles in the corporate investigations industry for over 12 years, spending more than five years in senior management roles.

Wright received an M.A. in state management and humanitarian studies from La Sapienza University in Rome and an M.A. (Oxon) from St. Catherine's College, Oxford University, where he was a scholar. He is fluent in Italian and speaks basic Korean and Mandarin.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world—and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we can increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.

K2 Integrity has realized this promise in its role as the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard clients' operations, reputations, and economic security.

K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials responsible for helping shape the modern AML/CFT regime.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

