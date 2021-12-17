Justin Sun Appointed as the WTO Ambassador for Grenada By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"It is a true honor to serve as the WTO ambassador for Grenada," said Justin Sun. "I look forward to the opportunity to represent Grenada and work with WTO leadership to reinvigorate global trade in various ways, particularly the development of a robust digital economy internationally."

His appointment comes at a time when the world is continuing to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. WTO has projected the decline in global trade to exceed the previous slump brought by the global financial crisis of 2008-09, with merchandise trade expected to decline 13-32% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun's expertise in the blockchain industry will likely breeze some much-needed fresh air into the regional economy, as Grenada and CARICOM are among the hardest hit by a COVID-led tourism industry shutdown.

Media Contact

Name: Jessica ZHANG

E-mail: jessica.zhang01@tron.network

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712646/Justin_sun.jpg

SOURCE TRON