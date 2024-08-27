Justin Sun and Crypto Influencers Share Insights on SunPump's Rise and Future: Positioned to Reshape the Meme Market

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPump has garnered significant market attention within just ten days of its debut. The market cap of its flagship project, Sundog, a meme coin built on TRON, has surpassed $200 million. The platform now boasts 20,000 daily active users, the popularity of which is rapidly increasing and is on track to catch up with Pump.fun.

From August 20 to 22, Justin Sun, founder of TRON and a member of the HTX Global Advisory Board, engaged in in-depth discussions with leading crypto influencers and representatives from meme projects including SunDog, SunCat, Sunwukong, FOFAR, and SunRats in X Space. They discussed the future of SunPump and the potential of the meme sector.

SunPump's Role in the Crypto Space—High Risk, High Reward

Justin Sun had been vigorously promoting SunPump through social media channels. During a recent X Space discussion, he offered a clearer perspective on how SunPump integrates into the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

"TRON supports a three-layer architecture. The first is the widely recognized stablecoin payment tier. As a leading stablecoin payment platform, TRON surpasses both Ethereum and Solana in daily revenue. The second is the DeFi layer, which provides relatively stable yields. The third, SunPump, is essentially a product of the maturity of DeFi and blockchain performance, focusing on high-risk, high-reward investment opportunities."

Justin Sun highlighted that the meme coin sector remains in its infancy, with many promising projects undervalued. TRON adopts a long-term approach, concentrating on the gradual development of a solid infrastructure and the continuous improvement of user experience to accommodate all users.

Regarding the rivalry with Pump.fun on Solana, Justin Sun stated that SunPump is well-equipped to engage in a direct showdown.

Firstly, an excellent team. The SunPump team has carried out extensive research into the meme market, thoroughly analyzing the needs and preferences of current meme investors while accurately predicting the potential user base. Their profound understanding of memes ensures they deliver top-notch products. Furthermore, The teams behind top meme projects demonstrate strong technical prowess and impressive innovation capabilities.

Secondly, the liquidity support. With over $60 billion in stablecoins issued and more than 2 million daily active users, TRON significantly outperforms Solana. The high trading volume of USDT and TRON's large user base provide substantial liquidity for the meme market on TRON.

Thirdly, the community support. SunPump has benefited from strong community support, particularly from Asia, which has given it a solid user base.

Lastly, the commitment to enhancing infrastructure. SunPump has established partnerships with prominent crypto companies, including DWF Labs, and anticipates further collaboration with additional ecosystem builders in the future. The platform is eager to engage with more communities and partners to drive the global expansion of SunPump.

Next Moves for SunPump: Enhancing User Experience, Project Quality, and Market Cap

With the meme coin sector heating up and competition becoming more intense, users are increasingly concerned about how SunPump will keep its popularity.

Justin Sun revealed SunPump's follow-up plans: (1) Improving user experience. This involves improving the trading experience, reducing transaction fees, and increasing platform exposure. (2) Attracting more high-quality projects. SunPump aims to bring more premium meme projects to TRON, which will inject vitality into the platform and contribute to its market capitalization growth. Currently, SunPump is valued at $1.1 billion. (3) Boosting market caps of projects. SunPump will support high-quality projects with the necessary funding, technological support, and resources to boost their market capitalization. A notable increase in market cap signifies a project's strength and recognition. Achieving a market cap of over $1 million signifies that a meme coin has successfully moved beyond the incubation stage.

Justin Sun highlighted that trust and reputation are crucial for the success of meme coins rooted in culture and consensus. He expects that, with the right approach, meme projects on TRON could achieve a market cap of $1 billion in the future.

Witnessing the Golden Age of meme coins While Avoiding Rug Pulls

Many public blockchains use their flagship meme coins to attract attention and liquidity to their ecosystems. However, with the meme market having thrived for months, it requires courage and extensive planning to develop a new platform for issuing and trading meme coins.

Lovely, a special guest on Space, has pointed out that Poloniex and HTX are both paying close attention to meme coins, because they're less reliant on Bitcoin's market performance, making them good investment targets to weather the bull and bear markets.

"Unlike the previous two bull markets, this one has seen a more dispersed market capitalization for meme coins. Many small-scale projects have proven to be highly profitable. Concurrently, the duration for which meme coin market capitalization has exceeded $50 billion has been prolonged, indicating a more stable and enduring meme market. As the overall cryptocurrency market continues to expand, meme coin market capitalization is expected to exhibit a similar growth trend. Besides, the notable increase in the growth multiples of meme coin market capitalization not only underscores the strong profitability of meme coin issuances but also suggests that there may be even greater profit potential in the future. Therefore, the next 2-3 years are anticipated to remain a golden age for meme coins. "

Lovely stated that SunPump has fueled and tracked the industry's development. Meanwhile, Poloniex and HTX will offer more accessible market-making and monitoring tools to provide enhanced one-stop support services for meme projects.

Josephine, the head of SunPump, stated that TRON and SunPump are committed to fully supporting outstanding meme projects in terms of funding, traffic, and technology. However, given the prevalence of rug pulls in the meme market, they will implement rigorous audits and investigations to ensure maximum protection of user assets. Josephine also noted that, given the relatively small scale and early stage of both the TRON meme ecosystem and SunPump compared to Ethereum and Solana, this is an optimal time to enter. Keeping a close eye on new projects launching on SunPump could be the key to discovering the next big wealth opportunity.

For media enquiries, please contact mona.yuan@htx-inc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg