June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair offers wealth of choices to professional buyers

A B2B show designed for purposeful sourcing, the June Fair is once again anticipated to deliver an experiential opportunity to buyers searching for an extensive range of collections, from the latest in affordable jewellery styles to big-ticket items embellished with gem-quality stones. Featuring more than 1,800 exhibitors, the fair is scheduled for June 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

"Across 21 theme and 18 group pavilions, buyers can expect to find everything from aspirational and entry-level luxury lines to fine jewellery collections," says Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "This show brings together the jewellery and gemstone industry in its entire breadth and depth, making it the ideal sourcing destination for wholesalers, retailers and distributors, to name a few."

Here is a preview of some jewellery styles that will be presented at the June Fair:

Vivid colours

Gleam Gems & Jewelry Ltd hopes to inspire and delight designers, retailers and jewellery manufacturers with its rich offering of Arizona turquoise from the Sleeping Beauty mine. "We provide all kinds of cuts and products such as round bead strands from 2mm to 20mm, and pear, oval, drop and round cabochons," the Hong Kong-based gemstone dealer says. Gleam Gems also offers custom gemstone-cutting and jewellery-making services.

Specialising in opals in the last four decades, Peershine Jewellery (HK) Ltd is powered by a team of designers who creates jewellery lines consisting of around 3,000 pieces each season.

At the June Fair, the company will present its inventory of finished jewellery in platinum, 14- and 18-karat gold, and silver, and adorned with black, crystal, doublet, triplet and fire opals. Loose opals will also be available.

Fine pearls

Seibido Pearl, one of Japan's top pearl jewellers, will unveil a wide selection of high-quality Tahitian, and white and golden South Sea pearls. The company offers Tahitian pearls in iridescent peacock colours, with green and red overtones, and excellent lustre.

Karat-gold jewellery

Able Jewelry Mfg Ltd of Hong Kong will launch contemporary jewellery collections in 9- to 18-karat gold settings with diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and created stones. Recognised as one of Hong Kong's major jewellery manufacturers and exporters, the company counts department stores, retail chains and wholesalers in Europe, the US, Southeast Asia, Australia, Russia, the Middle East and China among its clients.

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Fairs

The June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895057/1_Gleam_Gems.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895058/seibido_pearl_13mm_Ring.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895059/6__Able_FP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895060/Informa_Markets_Indigo_Grad_RGB_Logo.jpg

SOURCE June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair