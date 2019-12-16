Jumbo Electronics and PointsPay by Loylogic to Provide Points Redemption Choices for Loyalty Programs

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumbo Electronics, the leading OmniChannel retailer in the Middle Eastern region and PointsPay, Loylogic's market-leading e-payment platform, have announced an exciting new partnership, allowing members of leading loyalty programs to redeem points and miles directly when shopping on Jumbo's e-commerce website.

Members can now use PointsPay to redeem their Etisalat Smiles or Etihad Guest Miles or use them as cash when purchasing products on the Jumbo website. The collaboration with Jumbo offers a seamless process that is directly integrated into the Jumbo website checkout page, so customers can enjoy instant redemption of points and miles. Members that are missing points for a purchase, can also flexibly pay the balance by card.

Aileen Parsons, Head of PointsPay at Loylogic, shares her thoughts on the collaboration: "We're ecstatic to join Jumbo on their journey and enable them to connect experiences with loyalty members around the world through our innovative PointsPay solution. Loyalty program members are always seeking new ways to redeem or collect more miles and points. Providing more choice through PointsPay positively impacts engagement, brand loyalty and boosts points sales for programs while driving a completely new customer base to merchants like Jumbo."

Pankaj Kumar, Head of Jumbo OmniChannel Retail, said: "Jumbo is committed to offering customers a unique shopping experience, so our partnership with PointsPay was a natural step to offer additional value for our premium customer segment. He added: "Customers will be able to browse the latest technology at Jumbo and then use PointsPay to purchase products. Through our 'Endless Aisle' model, even customers visiting our store can quickly complete their purchase on www.jumbo.ae using PointsPay and pick up the product from the store or get it delivered home, making it a truly seamless service."

About Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd (LLC):

Established in 1974, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is UAE's leading distributor and retailer for IT and consumer electronics. Since its inception, Jumbo has been the chief distributor of the iconic brand, Sony, in the UAE and Oman. Jumbo offers quality, affordable consumer electronics from its private label brand, Supra. It has an extensive network of retail stores and service centres spread across the Emirates and a growing distribution and retail presence in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

In 2014, Jumbo Retail transitioned in to a fully OmniChannel retail brand, with the launch of its online store, www.jumbo.ae, showcasing the brand's definitive retail expertise in local markets. The website features a number of never-before seen features in the region's consumer electronics industry, including flexible delivery through the 'Click & Collect' service, Apple Pay, Curbside pick-up, instant instalment plans online, and other intuitive user experiences.

About PointsPay:

PointsPay is the powerful yet simple one-button solution which empowers loyalty program members to seamlessly shop with their points or miles directly at the participating merchant's online shop. It provides a unique triple checkout possibility, letting the loyalty program member collect or redeem their loyalty currency, or to pay using a combination of points and cash. Members then even earn points back on the cash component spent. PointsPay delivers value to all stakeholders in the ecosystem. It is a solution created by Switzerland-based Loylogic, the world's leading innovator and creator of points' experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. Loylogic caters to both present and future needs in delivering powerful solutions which amplify engagement and build loyalty.

