Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its Novel Dual LSD1-HDAC6 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Hematological Cancers

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced efficacy data from a study of JBI-802, its novel dual inhibitor of LSD1-HDAC6, in multiple acute myeloid leukemia (AML) models, and the identification of novel, undisclosed biomarkers that will aid in patient stratification. The data, presented today in a poster session at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting, demonstrate superior efficacy in select AML models as compared to single agent inhibitors, with a unique mechanism of action.

"We are highly encouraged to verify that both LSD1 and HDAC6 mechanisms are operational with JBI-802 and the dual inhibition shows a stronger and more potent effect than the standalone inhibitors. We are also excited about the potential biomarkers we have identified specifically for the dual inhibitor which will be highly valuable in identifying sensitive patient populations," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics. "We believe JBI-802 could one day serve as a powerful therapeutic agent for the treatment of specific cancers, including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), select acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and solid tumor subsets."

A link to the abstract, Novel Dual Inhibitor of LSD1-HDAC6/8 for Treatment of Cancer, is available through the ASH conference website.

Key highlights from the study of JBI-802 as compared to single agent LSD1 or HDAC6 selective inhibitors in AML models show:

Both LSD1 and HDAC6 mechanisms are operational with JBI-802 resulting in stronger anti-proliferation and efficacy in a subset of cell lines;

Selective biomarkers are modulated with the dual inhibition of JBI-802 not seen by the single agent inhibitors, leading to the potential for patient stratification and the evaluation of treatment response; and

JBI-802 has a superior efficacy, safety and tolerability profile.

About Jubilant Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The Company's entrepreneurial-minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

