Jones Day names 37 new partners
19 Dec, 2024, 01:03 GMT
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day announces that the 37 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2025.
"This class of new partners once again reflects Jones Day's ability to provide our valued clients the guidance and legal solutions for their most complex business challenges across the globe," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.
The list follows:
- Rebecca Wernicke Anthony, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
- Matthew Barrett, Corporate, London
- Joseph C. Barry, Financial Markets, Cleveland
- Irina K. Bleustein, Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Washington
- Mathis Bredimus, Corporate, London
- Kelsey S. Bryan, Business & Tort Litigation, Los Angeles
- Emily W. Cai, Corporate, New York
- Diana L. Calla, Business & Tort Litigation, San Francisco
- Andrew J. Clopton, Issues & Appeals, Detroit
- Arturo de la Parra, Financial Markets, Mexico City
- Adrien Descoutures, Corporate, Paris
- Preslava Dilkova, Government Regulation, Brussels
- Amanda L. Dollinger, Financial Markets, New York
- Anna A. Dwyer, Real Estate, Chicago
- Justin P. Farra, Corporate, Columbus
- Matthew J. Gherlein, Financial Markets, Cleveland
- Fabio Maria Guidi, Financial Markets, Milan
- Ryan Harmanis, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
- Jared P. Hasson, Corporate, Cleveland
- Andrew D. Iammarino, Financial Markets, Cleveland
- Kurt A. Johnson, Detroit, Issues & Appeals
- Andrew J. Junker, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
- Thomas S. Koglman, Intellectual Property, Cleveland
- Laura E. Koman, Health Care & Life Sciences, Washington
- Marta Lahuerta Escolano, Government Regulation, Paris
- Justin D. Martin, Labor & Employment, Miami
- Alexander V. Maugeri, Government Regulation, New York
- Justin W. McKithen, Financial Markets, Atlanta
- Karl S. Moussalli, Global Disputes, London
- Victoria Cuneo Powell, Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta
- Gabrielle E. Pritsker, Business & Tort Litigation, Washington
- Kaitlinn P. Sliter, Corporate, Chicago
- Bijan Tavakoli, Government Regulation, Frankfurt
- Jessica Tierney, Health Care & Life Sciences, Washington
- Collin L. Waring, Real Estate, Dallas
- Ann-Marie Woods, Labor & Employment, Chicago
- Jason Z. Zhou, Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
