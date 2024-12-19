WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day announces that the 37 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2025.

"This class of new partners once again reflects Jones Day's ability to provide our valued clients the guidance and legal solutions for their most complex business challenges across the globe," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

Jones Day names 37 new partners (presented in alphabetical order).

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:

