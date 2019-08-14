Jon Johnsson Appointed New CFO of Karo Pharma

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (publ) ("Karo Pharma") has appointed Jon Johnsson as the new CFO of Karo Pharma, replacing Mats-Olof Wallin, who will retire towards the end of the year. Jon will take on his new position on October 1, 2019. Mats-Olof will collaborate with Jon through the middle of December to secure an orderly transition of all tasks.



"I would like to thank Mats-Olof for his contributions at Karo Pharma. His rich industry experience has been critical at a time where the company is undergoing fast change. I wish to thank Mats-Olof for his dedicated efforts, high standards and professionalism", says Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.



"I am pleased to welcome Jon as the new CFO of the company. Jon brings strong, relevant experience and has the toolbox we need as Karo Pharma grows in size and scope. He has had international exposure and has proven himself in a range of different companies and sectors", Christoffer continues.



Jon Johnsson, born 1975, joins Karo Pharma from Atlas Copco where he serves as Vice President, Finance for one of their divisions. Atlas Copco is listed on the Stockholm stock exchange and is a global leader within industrial productivity solutions. He holds an B.Sc. in Business Administration from the Gothenburg University. He has previously been the CFO of CEVT AB and has been employed with DeLaval as well as several start-ups.



"I am proud to be joining the Karo Pharma team and look forward to connect with the organization. Karo Pharma is on a growth journey, which I find inspiring. My key priorities will be to secure that we develop and improve the Finance function and to support the company's future development", says Jon Johnsson.





