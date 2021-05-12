Jokerfinancials.com AMC, BioNTech, GME, Moderna, AstraZeneca, B+S now it is roundup time? (Roundup)

TÜBINGEN, Germany, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot happened this week, AMC and GME saw dark pool bans by the SEC, will the squeeze become a reality soon? The EU is not renewing its contract with AstraZeneca for further shipments of their COVID vaccine, what exactly does this mean for BioNTech? Will BioNTech take the top spot or can Moderna sell even more? The most interesting company in such corporate turmoil is B+S Banksysteme AG.

It is an up-and-coming fintech company from Munich, boasts impressive numbers for a fintech company with 100+ experts and over 35 years of banking experience. Over 50 customers have already been inspired, including ING DiBa, comdirect, Consorsbank. B+S has been developing mobile banking apps since 2011 as a white-label solution for various banks for the iOS and Android operating systems. In addition, B+S distributes, maintains the apps and takes care of customer care in the individual stores, Revolutionary solutions for payments, treasury trading, core banking, no other German fintech offers this all-in-one service. In July 2019 came the acquisition of ByteWorx GmbH. and an expansion of the product portfolio. ByteWorx stands for BW Börsenspiel, BW Portfolio Server, BW Finanzportal and BW Chart Server. Most recently came a major cooperation with the DSV Group, DSV is the central service provider for the entire Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, a turnover of € 650 million. Not only the DSV could inspire ByteWorx for itself to the customers belong the Boerse.de, Finanzen100, HypoVereinsbank. ByteWorx GmbH. stands for giant, chart server for financial and stock market charts with 17+ million charts per day and 20+ million simulated trades. ByteWorx has also made a move in fiscal year 2019/2020, a 25% minority stake in Trade Elite Solutions GmbH. Trade Elite Solutions is the union of gaming and trading, none other than DAB and Fidor founder Matthias Kröner is behind the company as CEO and aims to unite game developers, online gaming, banking and digital marketing channels into one. B+S has also received a ZAG license, only 90 companies have this license, strict requirements must be met before the BaFin approval, B+S is thus a payment service provider may offer payment service solutions. Conclusion: With a market capitalization of 26.7 million, B+S is the opportunity par excellence and one of the best positioned fintech companies.

