Joint Commission International opens office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

International healthcare accreditor expands its presence in the Middle East and Africa

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) today announced the opening of JCI Arabia, a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The opening of JCI Arabia further expands JCI's presence in the Middle East and Africa. The office will be staffed and serviced by local staff.

JCI has been serving the Middle East for more than two decades. In 2006, JCI opened its regional headquarters office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It accredits more than 400 healthcare organizations in the Middle East and Africa – with 27% of these organizations located in Saudi Arabia.

"Joint Commission International is excited to open the doors to our new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," says Jean Courtney, interim president and chief executive officer, and chief operating officer, JCI. "We look forward to advancing our mission to continuously improve safety and quality of care in the international community through education, advisory services, and accreditation and certification."

"The new office deepens Joint Commission International's commitment to improving healthcare in KSA and the region," adds Abdulelah M. Alhawsawi, MD, FRCS©, DABS, board of director, JCI, and chief executive officer, Novo Genomics, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "Joint Commission International's work to improve safety and quality of care will help contribute to the local community – working with hospitals, ambulatory care facilities and health systems in Riyadh and beyond to help achieve and sustain performance excellence."

As the leading international accrediting body, JCI accreditation and recognition marks excellence for measuring safety and quality of care provided by a healthcare organization. To achieve JCI accreditation, an organization must undergo a rigorous performance assessment against a set of robust international standards. JCI also provides advisory services to help organizations improve through practical, evidence-based solutions.

The Joint Commission Saudi Arabia office will be managed by Murat Kucukkaya, managing director, JCI Middle East and Africa. In addition to the Middle East, JCI has a regional presence in North and South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

To learn more about JCI, please visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international healthcare organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Maureen Lyons

Corporate Communications

(630) 792-5171

mlyons@jointcommission.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016864/JOINT_COMMISSION_INTERNATIONAL_LOGO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Joint Commission International