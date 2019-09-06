Join the Police: Police Now Supporting Home Office in National Campaign to Recruit Graduate Leaders Into Policing

- Police Now is working with government, the Home Office and police forces across England and Wales on how to support the uplift in police officers committed to over the next three years.

- Police Now is responsible for recruiting outstanding graduates to become the next generation of leaders in policing.

- Graduates are recruited, trained and developed through a two-year National Graduate Leadership Programme where they become warranted police constables working for partner forces as neighbourhood police officers.

- The Police Now National Graduate Leadership Programme is multi-award winning in the graduate recruitment space including recognition for their diversity and inclusion strategies.

- You'll be there is Police Now's national campaign to recruit high-achieving graduates from diverse backgrounds to become the next generation of leaders in policing.

- Striving to recruit a more representative and diverse police force and improve the public's confidence and trust in policing.

- Urging recruits 'You'll be there: visible, reliable, proud.' Applications are now open for the Police Now National Graduate Leadership Programme.

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Police Now is launching its national campaign You'll be there as a national campaign to recruit talented graduates from diverse backgrounds, especially those who might not have previously considered policing.

The campaign supports the national recruitment drive following the Prime Minister's commitment to increase police numbers over the next three years.