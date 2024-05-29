Join Badael and Sign the Pledge for a Smoke-Free Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Badael - a PIF Company - marks its first anniversary, coinciding with World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, the company is pleased to announce the launch of the 'Clear the Air' campaign. This initiative calls upon individuals, organizations, and government entities to unite in creating a smoke-free Saudi Arabia.

Badael – a PIF Company – aims to curb smoking incidence by providing safer alternatives in line with the quality-of-life Vision 2030. The company is leading the cause to help one million Saudis quit smoking by 2028, thanks to the first-ever Saudi-made DZRT nicotine pouches manufactured in the Saudi Arabia.

In its first year, Badael achieved significant milestones, establishing and expanding its manufacturing capacity while investing substantially in research and development to enhance its product offering. The company has diversified its distribution channels, reaching a notable milestone of surpassing one million e-commerce orders since its inception – and helping around three hundred thousand people locally transition from tobacco. These achievements are a testament to Badael's commitment to public health and underscores the company's steadfast dedication to its mission and exemplify its commitment to future expansion and innovation.

As part of the 'Clear the Air' campaign, individuals, corporations, and government bodies are invited to sign the pledge for a smoke-free Saudi Arabia. This collective effort aims to significantly reduce tobacco use and improve the overall well-being of Saudi society. The pledge emphasizes raising awareness about the dangers of smoking, supporting quitters, protecting youth, promoting clean air, and safeguarding the environment. Make a difference by visiting Badael's website and signing the pledge (here).

Tolga Sezer, Chief Executive Officer of Badael, stated that "World No Tobacco Day" is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to foster a better future for the Kingdom. Supporting Vision 2030, Badael is leading the cause to switch smokers away from a very harmful habit with the help of reduced-risk alternatives like DZRT nicotine pouches by 2028. As we commemorate this day, we launch the 'Clear the Air' campaign to emphasize the significance of our mission and rally everyone to join the cause. By signing the pledge, you commit to raising awareness about the dangers of smoking, supporting those who wish to quit, protecting our youth, advocating for clean air, and respecting our environment. Together, we can create a brighter, smoke-free future for all."

About Badael

Badael – a PIF Company – is at the forefront of innovation in smoking cessation. Its mission is to develop, produce, and distribute cutting-edge consumer products to reduce smoking rates and promote a smoke-free lifestyle. Badael empowers individuals to lead smoke-free lives by providing high-quality, smoke-free alternatives.

Badael supports local manufacturing and creates employment opportunities while upholding the highest standards of quality and ethics. Badael is committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals and society, paving the way for a brighter, smoke-free future.

For more information about Badael and to sign the pledge, please visit badaelcompany.com .

