Johnson Controls Selects Ontotext's GraphDB for the New Version of Metasys Building Automation System

Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable – one building at a time. Their technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building – whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR – to ensure that they exceed customer expectations at all times. Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions operate in more than 150 countries through an unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility.

The latest Metasys release enhances team productivity, reduces risk, and increases building efficiency. It was designed to help identify and solve issues and prevent unauthorized access. It provides a flexible modernization path to existing Metasys customers with aging installations.

Metasys 11.0 features and enhancements include the all-new Fault Detection and Fault Triage suite, new models of the next-generation hardware like the new SNC supervisory controller with onboard display, and cybersecurity enhancements to help prevent unauthorized access, like FIPS 140-2 Level 1 Compliance.

"We are happy to see the official launch of Metasys 11, which integrates GraphDB. It's fascinating to see that our technology contributes to the improvement of efficiency and comfort of thousands of buildings all over the globe. During the last couple of years, we see booming adoption of semantic graph databases in manufacturing and industry. The typical applications include configuration management, IT inventory, process automation and technical knowledge management. Many of the leaders in this space already use GraphDB to manage big volumes of business-critical information in production - all the way from the biggest car and airplane manufacturers to NASA and national energy system operators," said Atanas Kiryakov, CEO of Ontotext.

About Ontotext

Ontotext is a global leader in enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines. Ontotext employs big knowledge graphs to enable unified data access and cognitive analytics via text mining and integration of data across multiple sources. Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform power business critical systems in the biggest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers.

Ontotext technology and solutions are spread wide across the value chain of the most knowledge intensive enterprises in financial services, publishing, healthcare, pharma, manufacturing and public sectors. Leveraging AI and cognitive technologies, Ontotext helps enterprises get competitive advantage, by connecting the dots of their proprietary knowledge and putting in the context of global intelligence.

As member W3C, EDMC, ODI, STI, Linked Data Benchmark Council and DBPedia foundation, Ontotext supports the development of the next generation technology trends and standards. With hundreds of scientific publications and thousands of citations and followers, Ontotext's thought leadership extends to text analytics, semantic search and reasoning.

