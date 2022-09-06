Johnson & Johnson Vision: Surgical Vision Announces New Data and Sustainability Activities at European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress

More than 30 abstracts will be presented across a range of Johnson & Johnson Vision equipment and IOLs including: TECNIS Synergy® IOL, TECNIS Eyhance® IOL and VERITAS™ Vision System

Supporting ESCRS' Mission Zero target through ongoing sustainability efforts

Participating in I-Novation sessions on Sustainability, Presbyopia and Cataract Extraction & the I-Novation European Leadership Panel

Hosting inaugural 'Women in Ophthalmology' networking and mentorship session

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision: Surgical Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech[*]*, will be presenting new data and participating in a series of events at the upcoming 40th European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress 16-20 September 2022. The congress, taking place at the Milano Convention Centre in Milan, Italy, will showcase a range of breakthrough data, with over 30 abstracts supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision accepted for presentation throughout the congress.

The Johnson & Johnson ESCRS Booth (#A02/B01) will have live demonstration areas for surgeons to experience first-hand the VERITAS™ Vision System, a next-generation phacoemulsification (phaco) system designed to address three critical areas: patient safety by providing improved anterior chamber stability during the procedure,1,2 surgeon efficiency by offering high-performing cutting efficiency combined with a dual pump mechanism and surgeon comfort by focusing on ergonomic improvements at every interaction point, which potentially reduces physical fatigue during surgery.3-6 Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in a Toric VR simulator experience and explore the comprehensive TECNIS® Toric II platform including TECNIS Eyhance® Toric II, TECNIS Symfony® OptiBlue® Toric II and TECNIS Synergy® Toric II, alongside the entire TECNIS Family of intraocular lenses (IOLs).



"We are delighted to be back at ESCRS this year to showcase our broad range of ophthalmic innovations to our surgical customers." said Erin McEachren, Regional Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision. "We're also pleased to see the tremendous focus being placed on sustainability by ESCRS, as this closely aligns with our own sustainability approach and commitment to a healthier planet."

Sustainability at the heart

Creating a sustainable future for all is one of Johnson & Johnson's key priorities. Aaron Kendrick, Sr. Director, Value Stream Leader Vision, will be taking part in the inaugural ESCRS 2022 sustainability panel. He will share how Johnson & Johnson is reinforcing sustainability targets across three distinct areas of focus: tackling climate change, reducing waste and protecting natural resources.

We are on track to meet our global climate goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 7 saving 48,000 tons of CO 2 annually through renewable and energy efficient programs. 8

saving 48,000 tons of CO annually through renewable and energy efficient programs. 100% of Johnson & Johnson Vision's electricity will also come from renewable sources from this year, 9 and we plan to offset CO 2 emissions from electricity used at the booth.

and we plan to offset CO emissions from electricity used at the booth. We are on a mission to limit landfill contribution through recycling efforts and to innovate in how we produce, transport and responsibly dispose of waste.

Our manufacturing facility in the Netherlands has been Zero Waste to Landfill several years, and we no longer use plastic delivery pouches on European Surgical Vision orders (excludes Portugal ).

has been several years, and we no longer use plastic delivery pouches on European Surgical Vision orders (excludes ). We've created the J&J Vision Booth by re-using more the 70% of previous booth materials from the last 3 years, in addition, the booth is made up of 50% recycled materials. We are also aiming to re-use up to 90% of our booth materials again post-congress as part of our commitment to limiting use of natural resources and reducing waste.

We are preserving natural resources by exploring alternative ways to present and produce leaflets and materials, launching 'Electronic Directions for Use' in markets where they meet regulatory guidelines while ensuring all paper packaging is sourced from certified sustainable forests.

Other representatives from Johnson & Johnson Vision will be participating in events throughout ESCRS 22, including Raj Rajpal, Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson Vision; MK Raheja, Head of Surgical Vision R&D and Aaron Kendrick who will be participating in the ESCRS I-Novation session on Sustainability, Presbyopia and Cataract Extraction session taking place on Friday, 16 September, 8:30-15:30 CEST at MiCo Milano Convention Centre.

Driving diversity and inclusion

To further build upon our commitment to equality and inclusion, Johnson & Johnson Vision will also be hosting our inaugural women in Women in Ophthalmology networking and mentorship event during ESCRS. 25 influential women who work in the ophthalmology field will convene to discuss approaches to making the industry more accessible to women, with plans to grow as a network of mentors and mentees over the coming years.

Key scientific abstracts supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision include the following:

A complete listing is available at https://congress.escrs.org/programme/programme-overview/.

TECNIS Eyhance® Toric II, TECNIS Synergy® Toric II and TECNIS Toric II

Clinical evaluation of a new Toric intraocular lens with enhanced intermediate function

Rotational stability of a Toric monofocal intraocular lens with an extended depth of focus

Comparison of rotational stability between Zeiss AT Lisa 939 and Synergy Toric II for correction of anisometropia with astigmatism and presbyopia

Inter-visit rotational stability of a Toric intraocular lens with frosted haptics

TECNIS Eyhance® & TECNIS Synergy®

Comparison of clinical outcomes with a combination of IOLs with differing optical properties (Synergy and Eyhance)

Comparison of clinical and patient-reported outcomes of a standard monofocal and a new monofocal intraocular lens with modified optical profile

Functional outcomes after bilateral refractive lens exchange with a continuous-range-of-vision IOL

TECNIS Symfony® OptiBlue®

First real-world experience with a new extended depth of focus IOL with violet light blocker

Education and interactive sessions

Johnson & Johnson Vision is also hosting (and supporting through educational grants) a series of educational and interactive sessions aimed at sparking conversation and providing an opportunity to share, discuss and learn from leading experts in the field of ophthalmology. These include:

IME Symposia - Phaco Complex Cases Symposium. Space 2. 16 September 2022 , 16:00 – 17:00

Space 2. , 16:00 – 17:00 EuroTimes Satellite Symposium: Lock-in Visual Performance with Toric IOLs. Space 4 Room. 17 September 2022 , 13:00 – 13:45

Space 4 Room. , 13:00 – 13:45 IME Symposium – Presbyopia IOLs Space 2. 17 September 2022 , 16:00 – 17:00

Space 2. , 16:00 – 17:00 IME Symposium - Advancements in Lenticule Extraction Technology. Space 2. 18 September 2022 , 09:30 – 10:30

Space 2. , 09:30 – 10:30 EuroTimes Satellite Symposium: Advancements in Refractive Surgery. Brown 2 Room. 18 September 2022 , 13:00 – 13:45

Brown 2 Room. , 13:00 – 13:45 Sustainability Index for Disposables in Cataract Surgery (SIDICS). MiCo Suite 1. 19 September 2022 , 14:14 – 17:00

About Johnson & Johnson Vision: Surgical Vision*

At Johnson & Johnson Vision: Surgical Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery,orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

References:

