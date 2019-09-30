Johnson & Johnson Ltd. Appoints Carlton Lawson to Area Managing Director, Consumer, Northern Europe

Lawson brings with him over 25 years' experience in the healthcare industry. He most recently served as Head of Global Categories at GSK leading the global marketing team for GSK's Consumer Healthcare brand portfolio. He was also responsible for significant transformation programmes across the business, including the integration of Novartis in Northern Europe.

Prior to GSK, Lawson held roles at Johnson & Johnson where he led the global Pain, Digestive Health, Cough/Cold and Allergy franchises.

Commenting on the appointment, Pat Smallcombe, Company Group Chairman Consumer EMEA, Johnson & Johnson, said: "We're delighted to welcome Carlton back to the Johnson & Johnson Family of Consumer Companies. His exceptional knowledge of the industry paired with his track record of delivering results make him an excellent leader for our Northern Europe business and valued member of our global leadership team".

