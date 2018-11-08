Johnson & Johnson Appoints Pat Smallcombe to Company Group Chairman, EMEA Consumer

ZUG, Switzerland, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson & Johnson Consumer has announced the appointment of Pat Smallcombe to the position of Company Group Chairman, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), effective January 1, 2019. Smallcombe will have overall leadership for the EMEA Consumer business driving growth and market share for some of the region's best-loved brands such as JOHNSON'S® Baby, LE PETIT MARSEILLAIS®, NEUTROGENA®, and LISTERINE®.

Smallcombe most recently served as President, One J&J Southeast Asia (SEA), where he was responsible for Johnson & Johnson's total SEA footprint, covering Janssen, Medical Device, and Consumer businesses.

An experienced and global leader, Smallcombe has previously held roles in Johnson & Johnson Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America, joining Johnson & Johnson in 2006 as part of the Pfizer Consumer Health (PCH) acquisition.

Smallcombe began his career as a pharmaceutical research scientist and formerly served as President of the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB), with a key goal to shape the healthcare marketplace and empower patient self-care. He also has prior experience as Managing Director of Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Vice President, Research & Development Europe.

Jorge Mesquita, Executive Vice President Worldwide Chairman, Consumer said: "I am so pleased to have Pat re-join the EMEA region. His reputation in the company and industry alike is second to none and his experience and dedication in nurturing talent and building high performing teams provide a solid foundation for the region to deliver growth across the region."

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson