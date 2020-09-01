John Siefert takes the helm as Dynamic Communities CEO and announces new Summit North America Pricing Strategy

Siefert has an extensive 25-year history in digital media, events, technology, and community. He has successfully led the transformation of several businesses through sharp strategic thinking, innovative new product development, cultivation of talent, and driving strong company culture. Prior to joining Dynamic Communities, Siefert was President at Questex, a world-class information services and events company, CEO at Virgo, LLC and held multiple executive positions at Informa and UBM.

"John is the right leader for Dynamic Communities," said Robert Schwartz, Interim CEO and Dynamic Communities Board Member. "John's extensive background in business transformation and technology solutions will deliver tremendous value to our community," said Schwartz. "We believe his leadership will create a new era of innovation and growth for the business, its customers and our global community of business technology professionals."

"I am very excited to be joining the Dynamic Communities team," said John Siefert. "The incredible foundation built at the company has it positioned to expand with the propelling growth at Microsoft, specifically around the Cloud, AI, Security and Data."

In a bold first move, Siefert is unveiling a new pricing strategy for Dynamic Communities' marquee event, Summit North America. "A ton of event companies have shifted to virtual platforms to try and deliver their events this year, but most try to replicate the live experience. Not us, we are reimagining how to deliver the great speakers and programming in the context of the web and mobile, and offering three unique attendee entry points, including a Community Pass, which is free, the Community Pass Plus, a greatest hits package of sessions, and our best value pass, Community All Access."

For more details on Summit North America and to see the details behind each of our community pass options tap or click here. Dynamic Communities can't wait to see you in person next year and looks forward to serving you virtually for 2020!

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is the world's largest community platform for users and partners of top technology solutions. Powered by a combination of content grounded in real-world experience, signature events, and expert-driven education at a global scale that can't be found anywhere else, Dynamic Communities is committed to creating opportunities to develop and engage all community members. The extended network that has been created by Dynamic Communities and its global membership works together to collaborate, develop, and support individuals and the organizations they serve; solving everyday technical challenges and advancing business innovation. www.dynamiccommunities.com

