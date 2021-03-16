John Cullen launches Kuwait studio, expects strong regional growth in luxury design sector in 2021

"Following reopening of the economy after the pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020, we are seeing a resurgence in the luxury market in the GCC," said Peter Rowledge, Regional Director for John Cullen Lighting. "Despite Covid-19 related restrictions on business operations, we managed to have a profitable year and have embarked on some exciting projects in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar including luxury homes and hotels.

"We are expecting 2021 to see continued momentum in the luxury design sector, particularly in underserved markets such as Kuwait and Qatar. Globally, John Cullen represents refined design engineering, creativity, art and function for connoisseurs of luxury. We have extended the same commitment to our clients in the region while adapting to local sensibilities and design aesthetics of our partner architects, interior designers and property owners," he said.

The Kuwait studio of John Cullen follows the launch of British Design House, a first-of-its-kind curated collection of the finest and most celebrated British luxury brands during Dubai Design Week in November 2020.

The Kuwait studio will be headed by Mohamad Sukar, who brings with him over 10 years of experience in the luxury lighting industry in Kuwait. Mr Sukar will work closely with architects, interior designers & property owners to create bespoke lighting solutions in collaboration with the design and product team based in Dubai.

"The launch of our Kuwait operations represents a new chapter in our success story here in the Middle East. John Cullen is well positioned to become the regional leader in end-to-end lighting solutions for the luxury segment and we hope to lead with innovation and great customer service in Kuwait as we have done in the UAE and other markets," said Jamie Rosso, Sales Director- Middle East for John Cullen Lighting.

About John Cullen Lighting:

John Cullen is a luxury lighting design studio that specializes in transforming spaces through understated sophistication in lighting, enhancing the enjoyment of spaces through light. Founded in 1981, John Cullen Lighting is led by Sally Storey, who is globally renowned as one of the most influential lighting designers in the world.

The company's first showroom opened in Smith Street, London designed by Sally Storey and the brand was immediately recognised for its unique approach and philosophy. Since John Cullen passed away, Sally Storey has been driving the brand's innovation as Creative Director, with a deep belief to inspire through the power of light. Over the past four decades, John Cullen Lighting has grown from its Chelsea roots to be a global team, with studios in London, Dubai, Paris and Mumbai, working on projects across the world.

Discreet luxury lighting is at the heart of what John Cullen does. Beauty, form and function all come into play to create the highest quality luminaires, capable of the most exceptional effects. The brand's DNA is built around creating a truly bespoke experience - from concept to fitting to completion.

