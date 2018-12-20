JNA Awards reveals two new categories for 2019

The awards categories for 2019 are as follows:

Brand of the Year -- Retail eSupplier of the Year Industry Innovation of the Year (business model, management process, marketing or branding initiatives, manufacturing process, product development, technology, and gemmological research) Manufacturer of the Year -- Cutting & Polishing -- Creativity and Innovation Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- Countries/Regions outside of India and China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- India Retailer of the Year Sustainability Initiative of the Year Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below) Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser)

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, remarked, "While China and India are leading countries driving the growth of the global jewellery and gemstone industry, there are many exceptional enterprises in other parts of the world that also deserve recognition. By introducing a new Outstanding Enterprise of the Year category this year, we can cover more enterprises from all over the world."

She continued, "In these changing times, being creative and innovative are key factors for succeeding in the industry, no matter the scale of the business. Therefore, we have also added a new Manufacturer of the Year category, which puts emphasis on creativity and innovation. Through this category, we can pay tribute to individual jewellers, as well as sizeable operations, that strive to adopt innovative and original ways to bring out and maximise the uniqueness and natural qualities of the precious stones."

Organised by UBM Asia, the JNA Awards was founded in 2012 to identify, encourage and honour excellence, leadership, innovation and best business practices in the international jewellery and gemstone business. The JNA Awards remains to be one of the most influential platforms in the trade for celebrating inspiring successful companies and individuals and for promoting industry advancement.

To register or review the full list of categories, awards criteria and rules of entry, visit www.jnaawards.com.

JNA Awards 2019 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT; together with Honoured Partners the KGK Group, Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

