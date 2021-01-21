JNA Awards is now Jewellery World Awards

After almost a decade of focusing on the accomplishments within the Asia region, the Awards continues to expand globally. The new identity enables JWA to welcome more entrants from different segments of the trade and from all parts of the globe. The move also aims to meet the needs of members of the global jewellery community, share their insights and celebrate their achievements in a more fitting manner.

"The new JWA, together with Informa Markets Jewellery's portfolio of fairs, media and digital platforms, is well positioned to create even stronger synergies for the global trade. We strive to provide the best services and products that will help create business opportunities in this time of changes," remarked David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia at Informa Markets.

"JWA will continue to thrive on the legacy of its former self, the JNA Awards. It targets to include companies and entrepreneurs regardless of business size, geographical origin and nature of business. It aims to include every facet of the trade, from every corner of the world. We will keep recognising and honouring exceptional companies, as well as outstanding individuals with significant contributions and positive impact in the world of jewellery and gemstones," shares Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery.

Organised by Informa Markets Jewellery, the world's largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser, 2021 JWA has eight categories open for entry submission, and it will be open for registration on 29 January.

The 2021 JWA Ceremony and Gala Dinner will debut in a hybrid format during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong fair in September, with the support of Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.

JNA, the flagship publication of Informa Markets Jewellery, continues to be the official media partner of JWA. Key JWA events will be held during Asia's No. 1 mid-year fine jewellery sourcing destination, Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA) in June, and the industry's biggest and most influential B2B marketplace, Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) in September.

