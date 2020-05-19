JNA Awards 2020 ceremony to be held ­at Rosewood Hong Kong in September

The JNA Awards, which has been organised by Informa Markets since 2012, is one of the most renowned awards programmes in the international jewellery and gemstone trade. It is dedicated to promoting and encouraging best practices, innovation and excellence; and aims to bring sustainable advancement to the industry on a global scale.

"It is often said that 'out of adversity comes opportunity.' The same rings true for our industry today, wherein a pandemic has highlighted the need to be resilient, adaptable and flexible. Now more than ever, it is important that we celebrate the achievements we have made as an industry in the past year, as well as show our commitment and dedication to moving the trade forward in this unprecedented and most challenging time," says Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets.

Chow continues that she and the rest of the JNA Awards team look forward to once again welcoming and meeting industry peers from around the world to this annual affair. As in the past eight editions, the 2020 JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner will be held during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong.

The JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

