JK Tech Appoints Sameer Nagpal as President & CEO to Propel Growth in the Gen AI Era

A leader set to drive expansion and elevate brand presence in the US and global markets.

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a leading provider of new-generation Gen AI and data transformation services, proudly announces the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new President & CEO. Aloke Paskar, the current President & CEO, moves to the Advisory Board of the company. This significant move comes as JK Tech continues its mission to transform businesses with its Generative AI platform, JIVA, and drive innovation across the Retail, CPG, and Financial Services industries.

With over 25 years of experience in the US market, Sameer brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth through consultative selling, digital transformation, and cloud enablement. His deep expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with JK Tech's focus on delivering scalable, AI-driven solutions powered by strong partnerships with hyperscalers.

Under Sameer's leadership, JK Tech is set to expand its market footprint during a pivotal time in the Gen AI era. His role will emphasise leveraging JIVA to unlock data-driven insights and create transformative value for clients. By harnessing the power of Gen AI and JK Tech's industry-focused approach, Sameer aims to shape the next chapter of the company's success.

Aloke Paskar, former President & CEO of JK Tech, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Sameer Nagpal as our new President & CEO. His exceptional leadership, deep industry relationships, and ability to foster innovation make him an ideal partner for JK Tech's next phase of growth and innovation. Sameer's expertise will play a pivotal role in enhancing our US market presence and driving transformative outcomes for our clients in the Gen AI era, establishing JK Tech as a unique platform-driven services company in the disruptive world of AI."

Sameer Nagpal, now President & CEO of JK Tech, shared his vision, "I am honored to join JK Tech during such an exciting phase of its growth. The company's commitment to innovation and client success is inspiring. Together, we will build on JK Tech's momentum, delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower enterprises to thrive in a competitive, AI-driven landscape."

About JK Tech

