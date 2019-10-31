Jiuye SCM Presents Seafood Shipping Expertise at CFSE 2019

China is experiencing a growth in seafood trading. In the first quarter of 2018, the country recorded a total value of US$7.71 billion, a 10.84% growth year-on-year, making it one of the world's fastest-growing seafood markets. Qingdao has become a hub for exports and imports of aquatic products. Companies in the city had exported 2,165 tons of aquatic products to 18 Belt and Road Initiative countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia.

Riding on the momentum, Jiuye SCM has played a vital role in the seafood industry amid this promising industry outlook. In Qingdao, the company has set up supply chain warehouses and infrastructure, covering cold chain services, meat, fruits, and seafood products which have driven the growth of the companies' supply chain business in seafood imports and exports along the coast.

"As global infrastructure expansion continues to facilitate logistics service, we're also building up our international shipping capability to supplement e-commerce platforms to boost the development of China's cross-border seafood trade," said Mochou Tu, Vice President of Sales Department of Jiuye SCM.

"This time at the Expo we are offering free warehousing and shipping services to address the high-cost of seafood shipping and the lack of data management system, taking a further step towards improving food service quality and standards", she said.

To integrate more online marketing resources into Jiuye SCM's established supply chain services, the Company has rolled out Freshcn — a global fresh food services platform that combines online and offline channels that help clients promote fresh products through the power of online influencers.

Freshcn provides an innovative one-stop service solution that covers customs clearance, cold chain shipping, and localized online marketing. As e-commerce platforms in China continue to leverage live-streaming broadcasts by influencers to promote merchandise, Jiuye's Freshcn platform offers an opportunity for overseas companies to market their fresh goods online in China. It is also an online social platform that connects food lovers with creative content featuring fresh produce and cuisines from around the world.

With innovative services such as Freshcn that integrates online and offline resources, Jiuye SCM's fresh supply chain and marketing solutions are expected to promote further the development of the country's seafood industry, boosting growth in Qingdao - and the world's - seafood trade, according to Tu.

The Company has developed a sophisticated supply chain system, specially designed for fresh or live products. In 2017, it shipped tens of thousands of live king crabs weighing 50 tons from Russia to Shanghai's fishing port — a milestone task for Jiuye that is inherently difficult due to strict customs and excise rules and the expertise and techniques required to ensure water quality.

Jiuye SCM provides global fresh products companies with one-stop services that cover cold-chain warehousing, transportation, home delivery, and digital services, and it has also established efficient customs clearance services to help clients shorten customs clearance times for fresh products with shorter shelf life.

Jiuye has built data systems to help clients better monitor the status, and its eco-friendly packaging services reduce costs and ensure freshness.

The supply chain service provider has also developed both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) models. Its B2B shipping platform is powered by "cloud warehouses", complete with a transport monitoring system equipped with GPS and temperature sensing technologies and temperature visualization for smart cold storage and delivery.

The Company's B2C delivery service handles as many as 200,000 daily orders, with an annual growth rate of 50%. Jiuye industrial warehouses are equipped with multi-temperature zones, ranging from constant, variable, and low for freezing and refrigerating, allowing safe and efficient storage of products

