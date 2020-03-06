JinkoSolar Ready to Roll Out Its 405 Wp N-Type All Black Residential Modules Globally

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar is ramping up the deployment of its first tailor made module 405 Wp N-type all black, specifically developed for residential and business market, with maximum output of 405 Wp, 21.22% module efficiency, and it expects to announce availability would be ready for widespread deployment soon.

This is the new iteration of the award-winning JinkoSolar modules series, boasting all-black appearance for superior aesthetics and a 25-year product warranty. Its residential version can deliver up to 405 Wp, while its utility version can deliver up to 480 Wp. Extension of half cut design provides optimized shading behavior, which is a vital feature for many rooftop installations. Circular ribbon instead of flat ribbon increases utilization of diffused irradiation that results better in low light performance. It is intended to be less costly to BOS and quicker to install. N-type process has improved well enough in this model, featuring one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, which guarantees 1% for the initial year and 0.4% for the rest 24 years.

After securing its top market share globally for the fourth consecutive years, JinkoSolar shows strong interest in DG market by launching this new model specifically to be adapted to residential and C&I rooftop applications.

SOURCE JinkoSolar